TCL Europe Celebrates European Football Partnerships Ahead of Summer of Sports

PARIS, June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading consumer electronics brand and the world's top two TV brands, proudly congratulates its official European National Football team partners, Spain, Italy, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, and Slovakia on their journey to Europe's premier football games. Living rooms will soon be transformed as families and friends gather to watch their national teams compete in the summer's most anticipated football event – an opportunity for every player and every fan to 'Go Big' as the magic of football is felt by millions in homes across Europe.

Celebrating National Team Partnerships

TCL is committed to strengthening its presence in Europe by supporting leading national football teams. As the premium partner of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), TCL brings the passion and determination of La Roja to all the fans. In Italy, TCL partners with the Federazione Italiana Giuoco Calcio (FIGC), enhancing the viewing experience for Azzurri supporters. TCL is also present in Germany supporting the German Football Association (DFB) as official partner, inspiring all the fans with its cutting-edge display technology. Additionally, TCL's sponsorship of the Polish National Football Team highlights the brand's commitment to European football. At the same time, its partnerships with the Czech Republic and Slovakia national teams reflect TCL's mission to provide immersive football viewing experiences and inspire greatness through sport.

Inspiring Greatness Through Sports

TCL's mission to inspire greatness is felt through every partnership, emphasising TCL's commitment to bringing the impact of sport to the hearts and lives of people from all corners of the world. Harnessing the power of technology to make watching sports more enjoyable, immersive, and entertaining than ever before, TCL aims to bring people together to celebrate meaningful moments and revel in the joy of one of life's greatest pastimes.

"Partnering with these iconic teams participating allows TCL to emphasise our mission of democratising technology," said Stefan Streit, CMO of TCL Europe. "We are looking forward to a great summer of sports and wish our teams the best of luck. Our sponsorships are more than just partnerships; they are about connecting with our customers through the passion and excitement of football. We proudly support these teams and look forward to delivering the best viewing experience for fans, making every moment memorable."

Beyond national football teams, TCL proudly supports club teams including Arsenal in England and Swedish club Djurgården IF and also partners with French footballer Kingsley Coman. These partnerships further demonstrate TCL's dedication to sportsmanship and excellence across various sports, showcasing the brand's commitment to bringing fans closer to the action and enhancing their viewing experiences. To celebrate, TCL is launching extensive marketing campaigns across multiple markets, with promotions and offers that invite people to upgrade their TV for a better viewing experience this summer.

Combining Sports and Technology for the Best Performance and Unparalleled Emotions

As a brand on a mission to inspire greatness, TCL has sought to promote and support sport, with which the company shares strong values such as team spirit, conviviality, passion, and performance.

The world of sports has evolved significantly in recent years, thanks to technologies and innovations that allow us to showcase ever more impressive performances and exceptional sporting events on screen.

In 2024, TCL expanded its TV product portfolio with more Mini LED and QLED TV choices, incorporating new picture performance technologies ideal for watching sports events. To enhance the immersive experience as if viewers are at the stadium, TCL unveiled its latest 115" QD-Mini LED TV, which sets a new standard for home entertainment with its ultra-large screens, vibrant colours, and exceptional clarity.

"At TCL, our commitment goes beyond developing and supplying high-quality, technologically advanced products. We strive to provide our users with new experiences that inspire them to achieve greatness daily. Sports serve as an ideal playground for this mission. We aim to bring the excitement and emotions of sports into all viewers' homes through our premium and affordable technologies," added Stefan Streit.

TCL's dedication to innovation is also evident in their wide array of feature-rich smartphones, tablets, and connected devices, leveraging the TCL NXTPAPER technology and the power of 5G technology, fully integrating into TCL's extensive smart device ecosystem.

