TCL Introduces the FreshIN 3.0 Inverter Air Conditioner at IFA 2024: Redefining Air Quality and Energy Efficiency

BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a leading global consumer electronics brand, is excited to introduce the FreshIN 3.0 Inverter Air Conditioner at IFA 2024.

The air conditioning industry is currently facing three main challenges: respiratory health concerns, energy consumption and providing a healthy environment. TCL's third generation of FreshIN Inverter Air Conditioner addresses these challenges and redefines what consumers can expect from their home cooling solutions by not only regulating temperature, but also improving air quality, optimising energy use and reducing noise.

FreshIN Technology Prioritises the Health and Well-being of Users by Improving Air Quality

TCL's air conditioner technology goes far beyond creating comfortable living environments; it actively improves indoor air quality, making homes across Europe healthier and more relaxed.

Featuring the patented design of liftable fresh air inlet – "FreshIN", the TCL FreshIN 3.0 air conditioner will let you know when the fresh air comes into your room and direct it through the top panel. Complementing this innovative feature is the industry-leading TVOC Detection System allowing you to monitor air quality at a glance. The system changes colour in real-time based on the level of air pollutants detected, allowing you to see instantly when the air is clean and safe, or when action is needed to improve air quality.

The FreshIN 3.0 goes further with its Quadrupuri Filters—a four-layer filtration system that efficiently filter particles and refreshes indoor air with clean, fresh air, allowing you to enjoy fresh air even when the outdoor air conditions are poor. When the outdoor air is not ideal, the indoor air passes through the Quadrupuri Filters, including the preliminary filter, silver ion antibacterial layer, EPA efficiency filter and high-density filter, ensuring effective air purification meaning allergy sufferers can breathe easier and experience ultimate comfort in every breath.

Additionally, the FreshIN 3.0 AC features a self-cleaning function that reduces allergens and bacteria, making maintenance effortless and keeping the air you breathe cleaner. To further enhance users comfort, the upgraded Four-fold Noise Reduction System, achieves a minimum of 16 dBs of quiet fresh air, reducing industry-standard noise levels by 10 dB(A) at the same airflow rate, ensuring a disturbance-free sleep while maintaining refreshing indoor air.

Constant strong streams of air from traditional air conditioners can often lead to discomfort or even irritation, causing issues like dry eyes and a sore throat. TCL's FreshIN 3.0 addresses this problem with its innovative soft airflow technology, featuring over 1,000 micro-holes that disperse cool air gently to create a soothing, laminar Gentle Breeze. This ensures that harsh drafts are replaced with a soft, enveloping coolness for ultimate comfort. The FreshIN 3.0 is also designed to combat hypoxia and dryness by intuitively increasing oxygen and humidity levels, promoting a healthier indoor environment.

Maximize Energy Savings with Smart Efficiency

TCL's FreshIN 3.0 Inverter Air Conditioner is designed with super energy-saving features to optimise energy use and reduce waste. The Smart Big Data Model Algorithm intelligently adjusts compressor activity based on real-time indoor conditions, ensuring that the AC runs efficiently without compromising on comfort. This advanced technology helps the FreshIN 3.0 achieve an A+++ Energy Rating, making it a sustainable choice for households looking to minimise both their environmental impact and electricity costs. Additionally, the Electricity Consumption Monitoring feature on the TCL Home App allows users to track their energy usage in real-time, empowering them to make smarter decisions about their home's energy efficiency.

TCL AC technology is designed to make your life easier. With app connectivity, you can control the AC even when you're not at home, ensuring a perfectly ambient temperature upon your return and alleviating any worry if you forget to turn it off before you leave.

TCL is at the forefront of home comfort and air quality, combining sustainability with cutting-edge technology. TCL's FreshIN series, backed by state-of-the-art manufacturing, is designed to create healthier, smarter, and more comfortable living spaces worldwide.

By enhancing air quality, integrating intuitive controls, and reducing environmental impact, TCL is setting new standards in air conditioning.

About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070.HK) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leading player in the global TV industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in over 160 markets globally. TCL specializes in the research, development and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

