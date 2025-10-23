TetraScience Launches Scientific AI Lighthouse Program with Takeda as Founding Partner

Reimagining and replatforming science for the era of AI

BOSTON, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the Scientific Data and AI Company, today launched its Scientific AI Lighthouse (SAIL) program with Takeda as founding partner. This program introduces a new model designed to transform how biopharma R&D and manufacturing are conducted in the era of AI.

As a founding SAIL partner, Takeda will have first-mover access to TetraScience's full range of data and AI capabilities to accelerate AI-powered drug discovery, reduce CMC cycle times, enable in silico modeling, and increase scientist productivity through the use of agentic AI. The program is designed to enable biopharma organizations to bring more products to market at lower cost and risk by increasing productivity and improving candidate quality.

For decades, pharmaceutical R&D productivity has been constrained by highly fragmented datasets, bespoke workflows, manual processes, and one-off project approaches that failed to scale. The TetraScience SAIL model introduces a fully integrated set of capabilities, purpose-built for the era of AI, which directly addresses these challenges:

Scientific Data Foundry

Deconstructs scientific data—captured in proprietary vendor silos—into atomic units (experimental measurements, metadata, derived results, instrument telemetry). These are organized into AI-native schemas, taxonomies, and ontologies, then productized for reuse, continuous improvement, and federated sharing. This future-proofs biopharma data against vendor lock-in amid a rapidly evolving landscape of ELNs, LIMS, instruments, IoT, and robotics, while enhancing compliance and audit readiness.

Scientific Use Case Factory

Productizes and mass-produces AI-enabled use cases and workflows by combining AI-native data from the Foundry into standardized, repeatable, and configurable processes. Hundreds of common scientific use cases across the R&D and manufacturing value chain will be deployed as part of the SAIL program, then made broadly available to the biopharma industry.

Tetra AI

Provides semi-autonomous and fully autonomous agentic capabilities to assist scientists in navigating complex, multi-step processes across R&D. Tetra AI proactively identifies and delivers the most relevant data across diverse experiments, traverses broader chemical and biological spaces, reveals patterns that manual workflows miss, and synthesizes vast inputs in parallel to guide faster, more confident decisions.

Sciborgs

To ensure successful adoption and change management, TetraScience forward-deploys squads of scientist-engineers—" Sciborgs "—who operate at the nexus of science, data, and AI. Sciborgs accelerate cultural and operational transformation by embedding with client teams, ensuring sustainable adoption of Scientific AI.

Together, these four elements create a self-reinforcing value-creation loop: every dataset refined in the Foundry increases the fidelity of future workflows; every use case produced in the Factory feeds learning back into Tetra AI; and every new ontology compounds across workflows and domains. The result is a scientific innovation flywheel—more usage generates better data, which drives higher-quality insights, which in turn enables new, more powerful use cases.

"Embedding AI and digital technologies across the R&D value chain is one of Takeda's core strategic areas for our future," said Nicole Glazer, Head of R&D Data, Digital and Technology at Takeda. "Our data-driven R&D approach will reduce discovery timelines, enable the identification of targets faster, and help us design better therapeutic candidates."

"By transforming how our scientists access, analyze, and share research data, we're unlocking new levels of productivity and enabling AI-powered insights through a connected, online data environment," said Jim Villa, Global Head of Research Strategy & Operations at Takeda. "Beyond boosting productivity, we're driving innovation—leveraging data and agentic AI to integrate information faster, uncover new connections, define better hypotheses, and accelerate innovation across our drug discovery engine."

"Pharma has lived under the shadow of Eroom's Law—the observation that drug development costs double roughly every nine years—for decades," said Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "By evolving the industry from unscalable, bespoke data projects and workflows to productized and industrialized AI-native scientific data and AI-enabled workflows, we can help bend the curve on Eroom's Law—accelerating discovery, shrinking cycle times, and expanding the boundaries of what science can achieve. Our SAIL partnership with Takeda is a model for the industry's future."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data and AI Company. Its Scientific Data Foundry converts the "raw materials" of science into AI-native data, while its Scientific Use Case Factory industrializes AI-enabled workflows across R&D and manufacturing. Tetra AI connects the Foundry and Factory, providing agentic capabilities that guide scientists through complex workflows, surface cross-domain insights, and accelerate scientific outcomes. Backed by Insight Partners, Impetus Ventures, Underscore_VC, and Alkeon Capital, and trusted by the world's leading biopharma companies and global partners including NVIDIA, Databricks, Snowflake, and Microsoft, TetraScience is replatforming the world's scientific industries for the AI era. For more information, visit tetrascience.com .

