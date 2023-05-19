The 133rd Canton Fair Gathers Top Medical Equipment to Unlock the Health Code

News provided by

Canton Fair

19 May, 2023, 07:49 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global healthcare takes center stage as the world recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic. As the public becomes more vigilant about their health, medical institutions are also stepping up their game in providing top-notch services and equipment. In the 133rd Canton Fair, over 700 companies showcased their latest offerings of home-use and professional medical equipment, ranging from therapy machines to patient monitors and habitation conditioning machines.

Continue Reading

Designed with the needs of today's health-conscious consumers in mind, the Therapy Tens Machine by Zhejiang Medicines & Health Products I/E Co., Ltd. offers a wide range of physiotherapy functions that are both powerful and diverse. Adopted with a new ABS material shell and a beautiful and stylish design, this product is an ideal choice for anyone who is looking to relieve muscle soreness in the feet, hands, or other parts of the body. With its diverse range of accessories, this product can help users relieve muscle soreness in different parts of the body and promote blood circulation throughout the body.

Shanghai Berry Electronic Tech Co., Ltd. ("Berry Electronic"), a high-tech enterprise focusing on the health and medical field for 20 years, brought its innovative new product Patient Monitor to the Fair for the first time, showing latest R&D achievements of China's health and medical industry to global business people. The Patient Monitor is a small, portable, and multifunctional device that can accurately measure blood oxygen, pulse rate, heartbeat, blood pressure, respiratory index, and body temperature in patients. Its versatility makes it ideal for use in a variety of scenarios, including telemedicine, hospitals, elderly care, and home monitoring. Its Bluetooth connectivity and accompanying APP make it easy for users to view and manage real-time health data on their mobile devices.

Tianjin Haokangfu Health Technology Co., Ltd. ("Haokangfu"), a high-tech enterprise holding multiple national patents, presented its state-of-the-art Far Infrared UHF Rehabilitation Conditioning Machine series products, exclusively developed, designed, and manufactured by the company. This revolutionary series of products boasts impressive penetrating power, catering to the entire body conditioning needs of the user, from the waist down to the legs and beyond. The series has undergone rigorous testing and has received a qualified inspection report from reputable organizations, attesting to its exceptional quality and performance.

"Our revolutionary products have been designed to utilize far-infrared rays, which, once they enter the body, resonate with tissue cells at the same frequency, ultimately improving blood circulation, increasing blood oxygen saturation, and strengthening metabolism and tissue regeneration," said Mr. Li, General Manager of Haokangfu. "Our mission is to offer health care and physical therapy solutions to individuals worldwide that fundamentally repair the body and enhance immunity."

For more information about Canton Fair and to deeply explore the latest innovative technology from the exhibited medical equipment, please register at https://invitation.cantonfair.org.cn/BuyerUser/RegisterUser?MediaType=16 or contact [email protected].

SOURCE Canton Fair

Also from this source

La 133e exposition en présentiel de la Foire de Canton se termine sur une note positive, preuve de la résilience du commerce extérieur de la Chine

Die 133. Offline-Ausstellung der Canton Fair endet mit einem Höhepunkt und zeigt die Widerstandsfähigkeit des Außenhandels von China

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.