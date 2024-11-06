The 136th Canton Fair Advances High-Quality Development of International Trade with Overseas Buyers Attendance Hitting Record Numbers

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 136th Canton Fair has concluded successfully, with the number of overseas buyers hitting a record high. The event significantly promoted high-quality development of international trade and further expanded China's opening up to the global market.

As of November 3, a total of 253,000 overseas buyers from 214 countries and regions attended this session, a 2.8 percent increase compared with the previous session in spring and hitting the 250,000 milestone for the first time. Buyers from the "Belt and Road Initiative" countries accounted for over 60 percent, with a total of 165,000, which represents a 3.7 percent increase.

The number of buyers from Europe, US and Canada rebounded significantly as well, with 54,000 attending the Fair, an increase of 8.2 percent – of which, 22,000 buyers were from the European Union, an increase of 22.5 percent; and 8,919 buyers were from the US, a 5.2 percent increase. A total of 146 industry and commercial organizations participated in the 136th Canton Fair with delegations, an increase of 18.5 percent. The number of leading multinational sourcing companies reached 300 for the first time, with a total of 308.

Overseas buyers have come to the Fair with clear sourcing targets and a strong willingness to cooperate with Chinese enterprises. The export turnover has improved with intentional orders reaching USD24.95 billion, a 1 percent growth compared with the previous session. The turnover of "Belt and Road" countries accounted for more than half of the total.

The 136th Canton Fair has showcased latest achievements of New Quality Productive Forces with a wide variety of innovative products emerging. About 1.15 million new products were presented at the trade show, and overseas buyers especially favored digital, intelligent, and green products.

In the meantime, 730 companies from 49 countries and regions participated in the International Pavilion of the 136th Canton Fair, among which 65.5 percent were from "Belt and Road" countries, and 33 percent were from RCEP member countries. Companies from countries around the world, including Turkey, South Korea, Egypt and more have expressed that they've gained a lot at the Canton Fair and will continue to participate in the next session.

The 137th Canton Fair will be held from April 15 to May 5, 2025 in Guangzhou.

SOURCE Canton Fair

