The 136th Canton Fair: BrainCo's Noninvasive Brain-computer Technology Changes Life for People in Need

News provided by

Canton Fair

Oct 23, 2024, 08:29 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 136th Canton Fair, BrainCo, a pioneering force in brain-computer technology solutions, returned for its second appearance, bringing the latest noninvasive brain-computer technology solutions that are revolutionizing the fields of health, rehabilitation, and human-machine interaction.

Continue Reading
image_969985_41993055
image_969985_41993055

The BrainCo intelligent dexterous bionic hand, which has been recognized as Best of the Best by the 2024 Canton Fair Design Award (CF Award), is a groundbreaking product that integrates brain-computer interface technology with AI algorithms. With agile manipulation and tactile perception, it is redefining the potential of humanoid robots. 

In just the first two days of opening, BrainCo's booth attracted over 10,000 visitors, a huge hit at the fair. Overseas buyers, particularly from the Middle East and Southeast Asia, lined up to experience the product and expressed a strong interest in purchasing it.

Equipped with the advanced "TS-F+ Multimodal Tactile Sensor," BrainCo's innovation can identify over 30 materials and spatial perception that enables precise handling of flexible and fragile objects, from things such as holding a pen, to pouring water and grasping eggs. This technology is widely used in the field of medical rehabilitation, offering innovative solutions for those in need.

The CF Award jury noted that this is exactly what today's industrial design seeks to do; to apply intelligent technologies to our daily lives, and especially to help people in need and improve their quality of life.

Additionally, BrainCo's Easleep intelligent sleep aid machine and pressure relief system have also gained significant popularity, with many placing orders at the exhibition. In the first four days of the exhibition, nearly a hundred units were sold.

Hexi Yujin, partner and senior vice-president of BrainCo, stated, "Overseas markets, particularly in Europe and the U.S., are increasingly recognizing the importance of mental health and emotional management. This growing awareness is driving demand for products that focus on pressure relief and sleep aid, especially those utilizing brain-computer interface technology. These innovative products can detect brain waves and neural activity, providing users with personalized health management solutions.

Talking about this session of the Canton Fair, she added: "The Canton Fair is an essential platform for international exchange and cooperation. It not only allows us to showcase our latest advancements in brain-computer technology but also enables us to connect with potential partners and expand our reach in global markets."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2538312/image_969985_41993055.jpg 

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

The 136th Canton Fair: BrainCo's Noninvasive Brain-computer Technology Changes Life for People in Need

The 136th Canton Fair: BrainCo's Noninvasive Brain-computer Technology Changes Life for People in Need

At the 136th Canton Fair, BrainCo, a pioneering force in brain-computer technology solutions, returned for its second appearance, bringing the latest ...
Productos ecológicos, de bajas emisiones de carbono y de movilidad inteligente en la 136ª Feria de Cantón

Productos ecológicos, de bajas emisiones de carbono y de movilidad inteligente en la 136ª Feria de Cantón

La 136ª edición de la Feria de Cantón, inaugurada en Guangzhou, ha renovado por completo la Sección de Exposición de Recursos de Nueva Energía con la ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household Products

Household Products

News Releases in Similar Topics