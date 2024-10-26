The 136th Canton Fair Highlights Product Innovation to Support a Greener Economy

News provided by

Canton Fair

Oct 26, 2024, 10:14 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, Oct. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing 136th Canton Fair, which has gathered 10,040 on-site participating companies in its second phase, has seen more than 300,000 green and low-carbon products showcased online. 

Continue Reading
image_969985_6115845
image_969985_6115845

Embracing and supporting green and sustainable growth, Canton Fair features household products that are equipped with not only advanced technology but also designed with eco-friendly materials. From daily-use ceramics and kitchenware to home furnishings, these offerings epitomize the pinnacle of sustainable luxury, presenting cutting-edge and environmentally-conscious solutions for the modern home.

Green stainless-steel products champion eco-friendly life

Notable exhibitors include Guangdong Master Group Co., Ltd., which has developed the world's first green stainless-steel cookware with independent intellectual property rights. The product is the first of its kind to obtain the Green Product Mark certificate from TÜV Rheinland. "We need to focus on developing green products for a sustainable future," said Ou Shuhui, Marketing Director of Master Group. At the Canton Fair, the company has brought its two patented signature products, which use toxic-free materials and ensure endurance and safety of usage.

Another highlight from stainless product exhibitors comes from Shanghai Solid Stainless Steel Products Co., Ltd., whose products have won the Red Dot Award and iF Design Award for years. With its latest lineup of non-plastic products, including stainless steel cups and pots, the company demonstrated its commitment to producing vacuum flasks that "cool down the earth". "When we develop and design the products, we always focus on reducing plastic use and minimizing the carbon footprint of our products," said the company's director, Gui Junyu.

Innovative designs foster a greener home

Guangdong Huayi Plumbing Fittings Industry Co., Ltd., embeds its green growth concept into its kitchen faucet design. It has introduced a micro-bubble faucet that are designed to minimize pesticide residues and promote ecological sustainability. The company's latest award-winning product, an AI-powered faucet, has garnered attention at the Canton Fair for its ability to switch functions using voice recognition and auto-sensing technology.

Dalian Talent Group, a leading manufacturer and supplier of branded candles, home fragrances, and toiletries, is showcasing its shea wax series, which features the world's first "negative" carbon technology, at the fair. With production facilities in China, ASEAN, and the European Union, the company is also presenting its licensed fragrances in collaboration with several global fashion brands.

For more information about Canton Fair, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541135/image_969985_6115845.jpg

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE.COM?

icon3
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
icon1
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
icon2
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED

Also from this source

Pioneering Carbon-Neutral Standards: The 136th Canton Fair Sets a New Industry Benchmark

Pioneering Carbon-Neutral Standards: The 136th Canton Fair Sets a New Industry Benchmark

As China's No.1 Fair, the Canton Fair is leading the drive in the exhibition industry to reduce carbon emissions and achieve the goal of hosting...
The 136th Canton Fair Highlights Product Innovation to Support a Greener Economy

The 136th Canton Fair Highlights Product Innovation to Support a Greener Economy

The ongoing 136th Canton Fair, which has gathered 10,040 on-site participating companies in its second phase, has seen more than 300,000 green and...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Household Products

Household Products

Retail

Retail

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics