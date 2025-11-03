The 6th New Power System International Forum & 21st CSG International Science and Technology Forum Held in Boao

QIONGHAI, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 30, 2025, the 6th New Power System International Forum & 21st CSG International Science and Technology Forum opened in Boao, Hainan. Hosted by China Southern Power Grid Company (CSG), the event was convened under the theme "Building a New Power System Together for Faster Low-Carbon Energy Transition." It brought together leaders and professionals from regulatory agencies, partner utilities, technology providers, industry associations, and research organizations in China and abroad.



The forum highlighted progress in strengthening key technologies, policy frameworks, market mechanisms, and industry ecosystems that enable next-generation power systems. Participants held in-depth discussions to enhance collaboration, share new solutions, and identify practical steps to improve grid reliability and resilience. The event reaffirmed CSG's commitment to creating a cleaner, more connected, and mutually beneficial global energy community.

The highlight of the event was the official release of the Implementation Plan for Building the Hainan "Clean-Energy Island" New Power System. Eight recent achievements in new power system development were also unveiled, including the White Paper on CSG New Power System Development, the White Paper on Southern China Power Market Development, the White Paper on Digital Transformation, and the Digital Twin Grid Platform. On October 31, CSG led ten specialized sub-forums covering topics such as "Building a New Ecosystem for Seamless Source-Grid-Load-Storage Integration" and "Advancing New Power Systems with Digital Grid Technology." These sessions provided opportunities for knowledge exchange among international experts and industry leaders, further strengthening global engagement and reinforcing the forum's role as a leading platform for innovation and collaboration in the power sector.

