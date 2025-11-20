China Southern Power Grid Marks Its First Delegation Appearance at COP30, Showcasing Sustainability and Low-Carbon Initiatives

CSG Demonstrates Its Commitment to Global Climate Action through Practical Low-Carbon Solutions

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- China Southern Power Grid (CSG) participated in the 30th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP30), held in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to 21. During the conference, the company hosted a series of events on November 19 at the China Pavilion, themed "Forge a New Chapter for Green Power Grid, Lay the Foundation for a World-Class Enterprise."

Global Guests Converge on CSG's COP30 China Pavilion Event

On "Corporate Day," CSG, together with China National Petroleum Corporation and China Energy Investment Group Co., co-hosted a side event, bringing together representatives from governments, businesses, and research institutions across multiple countries. Participants discussed how all stakeholders can support China's dual-carbon goals and strengthen global climate governance. A CSG executive delivered a keynote speech outlining the company's progress in developing a next-generation power system and supporting the clean energy transition. The executive also chaired an international roundtable on low-carbon and sustainable development, where participants from Brazil, Peru, and other countries explored collaborative approaches to accelerate low-carbon industrial development.

On the same day, CSG also organized a special session titled "New Practices of Eco-Oriented Enterprises in Advancing Green and Low-Carbon Development". During the event, the company released the China Southern Power Grid Eco-Oriented Enterprises Report in Chinese and English, offering a clear overview of its strategy for supporting the shift to renewable energy. The session also highlighted topics including carbon target management, zero-carbon industries, and CSG's international low-carbon business activities. Through case studies, a themed exhibition, and an interactive tea-making demonstration powered by clean electricity, CSG showcased its innovation and practical work to strengthen environmental performance and support low-carbon development. Throughout COP30, CSG's exhibition on ecological stewardship and promotional video were continuously displayed at the China Pavilion, highlighting how Chinese companies are contributing to global climate action and technological progress.

SOURCE China Southern Power Grid