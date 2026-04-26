The Building & Furniture Category Highlights Sustainable and Human‑Centric Design at the 139th Canton Fair

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Canton Fair

Apr 26, 2026, 02:01 ET

GUANGZHOU, China, April 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Phase 2 of the 139th Canton Fair has seen the Building & Furniture category emphasize green Infrastructure and human-centric design.

A major highlight of the building and decorative materials section is the introduction of photovoltaic marble-textured cladding. This innovative surfacing material bridges the gap between high-end aesthetics and renewable energy. Unlike traditional solar panels that rely on glass, this non-opaque cladding uses precise microscopic structures to guide light to internal PV cells.

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This technology offers 60% higher efficiency than traditional transparent solar systems while reducing carbon emissions by over 50%. Its ability to reproduce stone, wood, or brick‑like 3D textures allows architects to integrate power generation into a wide range of building styles without the industrial appearance of traditional solar panels.

Indoor environments are also becoming smarter and safer. Manufacturers are showcasing high-efficiency antibacterial surfacing, utilizing visible light catalysis to provide 24-hour protection against mold and bacteria. These advanced decorative papers and panels are becoming the new standard for high-end interior decoration, prioritizing long-term hygiene in residential and commercial spaces.

The sanitary ware sector is increasingly focused on the aging global population and those with limited mobility. A standout innovation is the electric lift-and-rotate shower chair. Designed for the dry-wet separation bathroom layout, it allows users to sit in a dry area and be safely rotated and lifted into the shower via remote control. This waterproof, low-voltage system provides dignity and independence for the elderly while reducing the physical strain on caregivers.

Hygiene and ease of maintenance have also seen a breakthrough with wall-mounted toilets. By moving the lid connection to the tank wall and adopting a mortise‑and‑tenon structure, the design eliminates the hard‑to‑clean areas where bacteria typically accumulate. Many of these units also incorporate ergonomic grab bars directly into the frame, blending safety with a minimalist aesthetic.

In the sports and leisure industry, the shift toward sustainability is seen in non-infill synthetic turf. This next-generation football grass eliminates the need for rubber granules or sand, providing a natural touch and superior shock absorption while significantly reducing maintenance costs and microplastic pollution.

All these innovations demonstrate how the Building & Furniture sector is advancing toward greener materials, smarter functionality, and more human‑centered design, setting new benchmarks for the future of living spaces.

For pre-registration, please click: https://buyer.cantonfair.org.cn/register/buyer/email?source_type=16

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