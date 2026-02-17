The Buzbee Law Firm Files Suit for $25 million on behalf of John Doe #1 against the Band Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte for Sexual Assault

HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Buzbee Law Firm, led by lawyers Tony Buzbee and Crystal Del Toro, filed suit on behalf of John Doe #1 against the band Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte for Sexual Assault. Ramón Ayala y Sus Bravos del Norte (the "Band") is one of the most prominent and influential musical groups in the history of regional Mexican music. Founded in the early 1970s, the Band has earned international acclaim, multiple Grammy Awards, and recognition across the United States, Mexico, and Latin America. The group's founder, Defendant Ramón Ayala, is widely known as the "King of the Accordion."

The case is brought on behalf of John Doe #1, who was a member of the Band's traveling support staff. According to the lawsuit, John Doe #1 was subjected to repeated assaults of a sexual nature. According to Tony Buzbee: "I've handled some of the largest and most high-profile sexual assault cases in the United States. I've never seen the type of conduct alleged in this case. It is the most egregious and outrageous that I have seen. Something has to be done to stop this, and we intend to do it."

The case is currently on file in Hidalgo County State Court; it seeks more than $25 million in damages.

The Buzbee Law Firm is located in downtown Houston, Texas and occupies the top floor of the tallest building in Texas. The Firm has been involved in the most high-profile sexual assault cases in the United States and has recovered more than $10 billion for its clients.

