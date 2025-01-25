A Global Celebration for Chinese People Everywhere

BEIJING, Jan. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Spring Festival this year will be the first since the traditional celebrations were listed as part of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. China Media Group will mark the occasion – the start of the Year of the Snake – with a special gala highlighting the holiday's growing influence around the world.

Poster of The CCTV4 “Festival of Spring 2025” Gala The CCTV4 “Festival of Spring 2025” Gala

"Festival of Spring 2025: A Worldwide Celebration of Chinese New Year" will comprise three chapters: "A Shared Spring", "Spirit of the Overseas Chinese" and "Greetings for the New Year". As part of the rich and varied program, there will be songs and dances reflecting the sense of missing home felt by Chinese people, old and young, living overseas, and their memories of past Spring Festivals. Among the performers will be famous artists Tsai Chin and Chiang Yu-Heng. Also appearing will be representatives of the Chinese communities in the US, Australia and Russia, as well as foreign guests who will describe the New Year celebrations in their own countries. Short video creator Li Ziqi will highlight the traditional aspects of the holiday and share her unique insights into the work of preserving China's intangible cultural heritage.

Once celebrated mainly just in China, Spring Festival is now a major holiday for people across the globe. "Festival of Spring 2025: A Worldwide Celebration of the Chinese New Year" will be broadcast at 7:30 pm (Beijing Time) on January 29 on CCTV 4.

