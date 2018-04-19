The Change of Esaote's Ownership has Been Completed

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/557501/ESAOTE_Logo.jpg )



As a result of this change in ownership, Esaote will be in a stronger position and have the opportunity to accelerate its development plans, and in particular its growth projects in China. In addition to its current worldwide presence, Esaote to benefit from the widespread distribution networks of the new shareholders, relying on the full complementarity of its products with those of the Consortium. Significant synergies will also derive from the distribution of Consortium's main products in the international markets in which Esaote operates.

The Consortium is composed of Yufeng Capital (a leading private equity fund co-founded by Mr. Jack MA and Mr. David YU), Wandong (China's largest listed medical equipment manufacturer), Shanghai FTZ Fund (China's first Free Trade Zone fund), Tianyi (an investment group focused on the healthcare sector), Yuyue (the holding company of the largest homecare medical equipment manufacturer in China) and Kangda (a leading OEM manufacturer and distributor of medical imaging equipment).

Under the agreement - whose terms and conditions remain as announced on 7 December 2017 (see press release December 7th and the newsletter of April 19th) Esaote will continue to operate as an independent international company, with its headquarter in Italy (Genoa) and R&D and production centres in Italy (Genova and Florence) and the Netherlands (Maastricht).

Moelis & Company acted as the exclusive financial advisor to the Consortium. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer acted as the legal advisor to the Consortium.

The shareholders of Esaote have been assisted by Rothschild as the financial advisor, whilst Ares Life Sciences, as main shareholder of Esaote, has been assisted by Legance - Avvocati Associati as legal advisor.

Esaote has been assisted by Bonelli Erede as legal advisor.

SOURCE Esaote S.p.A.