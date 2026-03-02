ECR 2026: Esaote Group Introduces Breakthroughs in Ultrasound, MRI and Enterprise Imaging

The new MyLab™E85 GTS and MyLab™C30 GTS Edition ultrasound systems will be presented on Thursday, 5th March at 11.30 a.m. at the Esaote Booth

GENOA, Italy, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Esaote Group, a leading Italian innovator in medical imaging – ultrasound, dedicated magnetic resonance and medical IT – attends European Congress of Radiology 2026 in Vienna (March 4-8, Booth 505 Expo Hall X5) with a renewed commitment to supporting radiologists in delivering accurate diagnoses and improved patient outcomes.

The new Esaote MyLab™E85 GTS Edition system

At ECR 2026, Esaote places particular emphasis on ultrasound innovation for interventional radiology, reinforcing its dedication to ultrasound-guided procedures and therapies (GTS) where precision and confidence are essential. This commitment takes shape with the official launch of the new MyLab™E85 and MyLab™C30 GTS Edition ultrasound systems that will be held on Thursday, 5th March at 11.30 a.m. at Esaote booth.

"With these new ultrasound systems, our goal is to give interventional Radiologists the most reliable and intuitive tools to support every phase of their procedures," says Marta Daniel, GTS Product and Clinical Solutions Manager at Esaote. "MyLab™E85GTS offers advanced imaging technologies for precise diagnosis, excellent needle visualization, and enhanced interventional guidance through Virtual Navigator and exclusive built-in Ablation Confirmation Suite. Virtual Navigator enables real-time multimodality fusion imaging for accurate navigation, which combined with the Ablation Suite for treatment verification, strengthens ultrasound as a reliable adjunct to CT-guided interventions. MyLab™C30GTS reinforces the GTS solutions, providing outstanding imaging and flexibility across clinical environments in a premium compact system, delivering contrast-enhanced, shear-wave elastography and attenuation imaging modes in a portable unit for the first time."

In the field of MRI, Esaote introduces two major innovations at ECR 2026, reinforcing its vision of intelligent, high-performance, and clinically driven MRI: HyperSpeed, a new AI module that significantly accelerates MRI scan times while preserving excellent image quality, and M-Score, a quantitative software solution enabling a bone-health assessment through opportunistic screening during routine lumbar spine MRI exams, will be at the centre of the Workshop "Beyond Images: Driving Clinical Value in MRI through AI technologies," taking place on Friday, March 6, from 12:00 to 13:00 at ECR (Room 1.15, Level 1), led by Francesco Arrigoni and Federico Bruno from the University of L'Aquila.

Ebit, the Esaote Group company specialized in Healthcare IT, presents the latest evolution of SUITESTENSA for radiology & enterprise imaging, introducing advanced AI-enabled workflow orchestration and enhanced structured reporting fully integrated into daily clinical practice. Designed on a cloud-native architecture, the platform embeds AI and quantitative tools directly within the reporting workflow, supporting radiologists with measurable efficiency gains while preserving full clinical control and data governance.

Esaote Group is a leader in medical imaging (ultrasound, MRI and diagnostic process management software). At the end of 2025, the Group counts 1,300 employees, half of which are based in Italy. With facilities in Genoa and Florence and its own production and research units in Italy and the Netherlands, Esaote is present in over 100 countries worldwide. www.esaote.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922109/Esaote_MyLab_E85_GTS_Edition_System.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2789447/Esaote_logo.jpg