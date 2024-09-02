The Conference Board Appoints Maria Demertzis to Lead Economics Portfolio for Europe

BRUSSELS, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Conference Board has appointed Maria Demertzis to head its Economics, Strategy and Finance Center in Europe, effective September. In this role, Demertzis will oversee the economics team at The Conference Board Europe, delivering research and guidance to Member companies on issues including European competitiveness, productivity, and economic security. She succeeds John Metselaar, who will remain with the organization.

Demertzis joins The Conference Board from Bruegel, where she most recently served as Senior Fellow and–from 2016 until 2022–as Deputy Director.

"Maria's work at the intersection of global macroeconomics and European policy will be invaluable to CEOs and C-Suite leaders at a time of both immense upheaval and opportunity for business," said Sara Murray, Managing Director, International, The Conference Board. "Her appointment underlines our commitment to being a trusted, non-partisan voice on the European economy. I would like to extend my gratitude to John Metselaar for serving as ESF Center Leader. John will continue to play a pivotal role expanding our work on business innovation and transformation."

"I am thrilled to be joining The Conference Board," said Demertzis. "Due to the depth of their membership base and dedication to delivering authoritative economic analysis, The Conference Board provides a unique platform to understand Europe's economic future—and shape the role business plays in that."

Demertzis previously worked at the European Commission and the research department of the Dutch Central Bank, where she focused on macroeconomic forecasting, modelling, and policy advice. She has also held positions at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, the University of Amsterdam, and the University of Strathclyde.

