The Dead Daisies Announce European Summer Dates - Rock Band To Kick Off Global 2020 Tour

The Daisies have supercharged their front line through Hughes' rock solid bass grooves and unmatched vocal intensity. He is a true original, inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame, with a rich history of music that features some of rock's absolute heavy weights.

"I love performing live, the moment is NOW. I'm really looking forward to going out on tour with the Daisies and playing as many stages across the planet as possible. Writing and recording the new album was euphoric and I can't wait for you all to hear this Epic. Peace and Love see you soon GH". – Glenn Hughes

The upcoming, yet-untitled album, recorded by Producer Ben Grosse at La Fabrique Studio in the South of France is slated for a late-May release to coincide with the Tour.

Rock is Indeed Alive & Well and here to stay.

DON'T MISS IT!

EUROPEAN SUMMER TOUR DATES

Tickets: www.thedeaddaisies.com/european-tour-2020

MAY

29 - Turock, Essen Germany

JUNE

01 - Song Festival Ground, Tallinn Estonia (with Judas Priest)

03 - Yubileyny Hall, St Petersburg Russia (with Judas Priest)

05 - Megasport Arena, Moscow Russia (with Judas Priest)

09 - Lucerna Music Bar, Prague Czech Republic

10 - Hirsch, Nuremberg Germany

12 - Nova Rock Festival, Nickelsdorf Austria

13 - Freilichtbuhne Killesberg, Stuttgart Germany (with Foreigner)

16 - Spodek, Katowice Poland (with Foreigner)

18 - Rock The Ring Festival, Hinwil Switzerland

20 - Hellfest Festival, Clisson France

21 - Graspop Festival, Dessel Belgium

23 - Stadtpark, Hamburg Vienna (with Foreigner)

24 - Arena, Oberhausen Germany (with Judas Priest)

27 - Rock The Night Festival, Madrid Spain

30 - Melkweg, Amsterdam Netherlands

JULY

01 - Schlachthof, Wiesbaden Germany

03 - Capitol, Hannover Germany

04 - MMC, Bratislava Slovakia

07 - Conrad Sohm, Dornbirn Austria

08 - Live Club, Milan Italy

10 - Backstage Werk, Munich Germany

11 - Columbia Theater, Berlin Germany

13 - Budapest Arena, Budapest Hungary (with Judas Priest)

14 - Arena Stozice, Ljubljana Slovenia (with Judas Priest)

17 - Faliro Olympic Indoor Hall, Athens Greece (with Judas Priest)

19 - Midalidare Estates, Sofia Bulgaria (with Judas Priest)

21 - Arenele Romaine, Bucharest Romania (with Judas Priest)



SOURCE The Dead Daisies