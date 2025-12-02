The Journey Continues: Accor's Most Anticipated 2026 Openings

FROM TRANSATLANTIC JOURNEYS TO MOUNTAIN LODGES AND URBAN HOTSPOTS, ACCOR CONTINUES TO SHAPE THE FUTURE OF HOSPITALITY IN LEADING MARKETS AROUND THE WORLD

PARIS, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a strategic growth plan and bold vision to bring its world-leading hospitality brands to new and established markets, Accor today unveiled a dynamic array of new destinations, hotels, resorts, and compelling hospitality offerings set to open throughout 2026.

Aerial panorama of the Como old town by lake Como on a sunny summer day in Lombardy, Italy View PDF

Encompassing more than 45 brands, Accor plans to debut around 350 new addresses over the next 12 months. From the vibrant nightlife of Miami and the buzzing streets of Shanghai to the coffee capital of Melbourne and the canals of Venice, 2026 is set to be an unforgettable year for Accor's internationally renowned brands. For discerning travelers seeking unparalleled journeys, the legendary Orient Express will extend its legacy to the open sea, with the launch of the world's largest sailing yacht, Orient Express Corinthian.

On land, an eight-year renovation of a 15th-century Venetian palace will culminate in the debut of Orient Express Venezia at Palazzo Donà Giovannelli. These exciting new openings extend throughout Accor's Luxury & Lifestyle portfolio worldwide. Iconic brands such as Raffles are set to open in key destinations, alongside new Fairmont properties in major global cities and leisure hubs. Sofitel will bring its distinct French luxury to new markets, while the Emblems Collection introduces unique properties in North America and Europe. Meanwhile, MGallery will further expand in diverse, captivating locations across Asia and Europe.

With Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle and leisure hospitality company, 2026 will see exciting debuts from brands such as Delano, Mondrian, Rixos, Hyde, Morgans Originals, and Mama Shelter.

Accor's strategic growth further strengthens its Premium segment. Mantis expands in Africa, while Pullman makes its debut in the Caribbean. Swissôtel enhances its presence in key European destinations, and Mövenpick brings its Swiss-inspired hospitality to new coastal resorts in the Adriatic. This growth is complemented by openings in the Midscale and Economy segments from brands such as Handwritten Collection, Novotel, Mercure, and ibis, among others.

These exciting new openings significantly enhance choices for the 100 million-plus members of Accor's award-winning booking platform and loyalty program, ALL Accor.

Discover more via the press release on our website: https://press.accor.com/the-journey-continues-accors-most-anticipated-2026-openings

