Third Annual Midwest Home Design Awards Begin Today

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenspring Media, publisher of Midwest Home magazine, has launched the third annual Midwest Home Design Awards to recognize the best of the best in residential and commercial design. Beginning today and running through 11:59 pm on July 31, 2023, builders, architects, remodelers, designers, and artists can enter projects in 69 residential and commercial categories at MidwestHome.com/DesignAwards. The project(s) will be judged by an independent, national panel of judges with first, second, and third places as well as a "Best in Show" awarded at the Midwest Home Design Awards Gala on December 1, 2023 at the Radisson Blu Mall of America.

Businesses and/or individuals can enter as many entries as they wish for consideration and judging. Entry fees are $100 per entry for 1-3 entries, $75 per entry for 4-6, and $50 per entry for 7+. Half of each entry fee will be rebated as a credit towards advertising in Midwest Home magazine's January/February 2024 Commemorative issue. Eligible projects must have been completed in the past five years, and they must be located in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, or South Dakota—except for the vacation home category. Additional details can be found at MidwestHome.com/DesignAwards

The independent panel of judges are drawn from national media, respected academic institutions, and private practice. Their expertise reflects a broad spectrum of related professions, including architecture, building, remodeling, interior design, and landscape design. Judges' identities will be revealed on December 1 at the Midwest Home Design Awards Gala. Judges' decisions are final.

"We are already in year three—and boy, are we proud and humbled by the support, talent, creativity, and experience of nearly 900 entries from those in the industry who have shared their projects," noted Katelyn Bloomquist, Editor of Midwest Home magazine. "Having a role in the ideation, creation, execution, and growth of this annual event is a privilege and honor difficult to put into words."

Important Dates

July 31, 2023 at 11:59 pm: Submission and fee deadline for all entries

October 2023: Finalists notified and MHDA Gala tickets on sale

December 1, 2023: MHDA Gala at the Radisson Blu Mall of America

January 2024: Midwest Home magazine's Commemorative Issue on newsstands

To Enter

Visit MidwestHome.com/DesignAwards for complete instructions

All entries must be submitted and paid for by 11:59 pm on July 31, 2023.

Greenspring Media is a 55-year-old multi-platform communications company specializing in the creation and distribution of lifestyle content that connects readers and viewers to advertisers and marketing partners. Greenspring Media publishes over 80 publications, including Minnesota Monthly, Midwest Home, Meetings + Events, and Group Tour Magazines; a full service suite of digital services including Google Display and Programmatic Advertising, Paid Social Media Advertising, Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Website Remarketing, Video and OTT Advertising, and more; custom publications for the best tourism bureaus, non-profit organizations and key clients; and produces the region's most targeted and qualified events—all of which connects our loyal audience with our business partners who understand the value of omnichannel marketing programs in print, digital and face-to-face environments.

