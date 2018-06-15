This Summer Has A Name: "Calypso"

"I've been very excited about this song for a while now because of how it makes me feel every time I play it. Calypso for me represents fun, colors, Caribbean vibes, and beach, basically a good time," said Fonsi. "The song has a fresh sound..., an island sound and it plays again with three languages, Spanish, English and even a little bit of French. When we went to the studio to record the track, I wanted to have a female voice that will give it that special touch and Stefflon Don was it. She is an incredible artist, super talented, her style and that combination of British accent with her Jamaican flavor was exactly what the song needed."

Stefflon Don, who for the first time collaborates on a Spanish track said: "This song is lit! You are going to keep repeating it every day, is not going to come out of your head. For me it's an honor that Fonsi asked me to be a part of this track, I feel like it's going to be a big situation."

"Calypso" was written by Luis Fonsi, Dyo, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres, Stefflon Don and produced by award-winning producers Andrés Torres and Mauricio Rengifo.

The release of the single comes with a hot new video, available now on YouTube, directed by Elastic People's Creative Director Carlos Perez, responsible for the most watched videos in history, "Despacito" and "Échame La Culpa." Filmed once again in Puerto Rico, specifically on Palominito Island, the video showcases the island's incomparable beauty, the almost transparent water, white sand and a fun party that reflects the joy of its people from older to the youngest, who despite the ravages of Hurricane Maria, never lost that warmth and desire to live life to the fullest.

"Calypso" promises to become another international hit for Fonsi's incredibly successful and award-winning music career, all while he continues to sell out arenas and theaters with his acclaimed "Love and Dance World Tour." It has been a year since he kicked off the tour, performing in different countries around the world, and on July and August, it will continue in Europe (for the second time due to high demand) and Asia.

In other great news, Fonsi has just been nominated for a Tee Choice Award in the category "Choice Latin Artist." Voting is now open at the show website http://fox.tv/VoteNowTCA . Fans can vote until June 19th at 9:00am PST and can also have the option to vote via Twitter using the category hashtag (#ChoiceLatinArtist) with the Fonsi's handle @luisfonsi, and the hashtag #TeenChoice.

Calypso available on all digital platforms https://UMLE.lnk.to/CLYPSFp

