Tournament gives amateur CS2 players opportunity to compete with pros and win their share of $17,500

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderpick, the premier online crypto betting platform, and leading esports organization HEROIC, today announced the launch of the Thunderpick Path to the Pros tournament. This tournament gives the opportunity for avid Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) players and fans to experience competitive gaming like the professionals, whether they're gathering friends for fun or aiming to make a name for themselves in the world of competitive CS2.

Thunderpick and HEROIC Launch Path to the Pros Counter-Strike 2 Tournament

Path to the Pros will be divided into two leagues - one for amateurs (noobs) and one for experienced players. Kicking off on July 6 and running until October, the schedule includes bi-weekly matches on Saturdays, with 16 qualifiers divided into FACEIT levels 1-7 and 8-10. Players can secure their spot in the main event by showcasing their skills and winning their league. Some of Thunderpick's influencer roster – including Jake Lucky and FlickFlops – are joining up to create a team. Various stages of the tournament will be streamed live.

Participants will compete for a prize pool of $17,500 and the unique opportunity to compete in a showmatch against HEROIC. Throughout the tournament, Thunderpick and HEROIC will be announcing additional giveaways, including a $500 skin. The main event, taking place at the end of the year, will be a professionally produced online tournament featuring 16 teams.

"We are excited to collaborate with our partners at HEROIC to bring the Thunderpick Path to the Pros tournament to the broader gaming community," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick. "This event offers an incredible opportunity for CS2 players of all skill levels to compete and have a chance to face off against top-tier teams."

For more information, check out the tournament website and our support Discord .

About Thunderpick:

Made by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is a premier esports betting platform with a massive selection of events and markets to bet on and watch via high-quality live streams. Enabled by world-leading technology, Thunderpick's crypto-only platform offers lightning-fast, easy, and fee-free payment solutions, a large Welcome Bonus for new users, and various giveaways and contests, to provide an electrifying value to the players.

About HEROIC:

HEROIC is a leading esports organization with elite rosters competing at the highest levels in CS2, DOTA2, Fortnite and Sim Racing. Rooted in Nordic heritage, the organization has transcended regional boundaries to become a powerhouse in the international esports community. Beyond its competitive achievements, HEROIC is renowned for its distinctive tone of voice, forging close community interactions and utilizing humor to inspire, entertain, and unite millions worldwide through storytelling and content creation.

