Thunderpick Co-Hosting CS2 Wildcard Tournament with the*gamehers May 26 at MomoCon 2024

ATLANTA, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunderpick , the leading online esports betting platform and the*gamehers , the women-focused community gaming platform, announced today that they'll be co-hosting a CS2 (Counter-Strike 2) wildcard tournament for femme-led teams, called the*gamehers Cup. The winner of the tournament will have the opportunity to compete in the Thunderpick World Championship 2024 North American Qualifiers and the chance to participate in the Thunderpick World Championship 2024 with its $1 million prize pool.

The*gamehers Cup will consist of four teams - FlyQuest Red, Shimmer, Karma and Limitless Angels. The format will be single elimination, consisting of three total matches, two semifinal matches, and one final. The prize pool totals $5,000 with the first-place team taking home $3,500 and second place taking home $1,500.

The tournament will be streamed live on Twitch, and at MomoCon 2024 on May 26 from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. ET along with a live viewing party with the*gamehers community streamers.

This collaboration between Thunderpick and the*gamehers aims to foster and increase support for femme-led esports organizations by giving them a platform to compete and qualify for the Thunderpick World Championship North America qualifier.

"Helping create an esports landscape that includes the incredibly talented femme-led sports organizations is a significant goal for Thunderpick," said Kelly Sanders, Head of Strategy at Thunderpick. "We're so excited to continue our support for the*gamehers and femme-led esports organizations everywhere and can't wait to see what team makes it to the Thunderpick World Championship 2024 North America Qualifier."

About Thunderpick:

Made by gamers for gamers, Thunderpick is a premier esports betting platform with a massive selection of events and markets to bet on and watch via high-quality live streams. Enabled by world-leading technology, Thunderpick's crypto-only platform offers lightning-fast, easy, and fee-free payment solutions, a large Welcome Bonus for new users, and various giveaways and contests, to provide an electrifying value to the players.

About the*gamehers:

the*gamehers is a women-led community dedicated to amplifying and centering the voices of women and femme identifying gamers. This is a sexist-free space for the casual players, the hardcore gamers, the techies, the streamers, the designers, the cosplayers, the developers, and programmers. Our mission is to advance the role, voice, image, and power of all the*gamehers in the gaming world.

