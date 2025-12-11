Thunes Joins World Economic Forum Unicorn Community to Accelerate Global Financial Interoperability

Thunes Returns to Davos to Deepen Collaboration and Drive Inclusion Across Diverse Financial Systems Worldwide

SINGAPORE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, has joined the World Economic Forum (WEF) Unicorn Community, a curated network of technology-driven, high-growth companies shaping the future of global industries. The collaboration between Thunes and WEF is focused on accelerating financial access and connectivity for billions of end users around the world as part of the Centre for Monetary and Financial Systems.

This marks the second time that Thunes has participated in the World Economic Forum's financial and monetary system initiatives, contributing insights to global discussions on digital payments, infrastructure innovation and inclusive economic growth. Joining the Unicorn Community deepens this collaboration with WEF, enabling Thunes to work alongside world leaders and other innovators to help build a more interoperable global financial ecosystem and advance equitable financial access.

At the core of this effort is Thunes' Direct Global Network which enables interoperability across traditional banks, mobile wallets and digital asset platforms with real-time payments across 130 countries and in 80 currencies. By bridging these once-separate financial worlds, Thunes empowers people and businesses everywhere to move money instantly and affordably, driving financial inclusion for both local and global communities and beyond.

Peter De Caluwe, Co-Founder and CEO of Thunes, said: "We are honoured to be invited to join the World Economic Forum's Unicorn Community. Collaborating with WEF for the second time recognises the significant impact our Direct Global Network is having on the way money moves globally. By connecting traditional, digital and emerging financial systems, we are breaking down barriers and enabling more people, businesses and economies to fully participate in the global economy. We look forward to working even more closely with the Forum and its other partners to build the next generation of global financial infrastructure."

Verena Kuhn, Head, Innovator Communities from the World Economic Forum added: "We are pleased to welcome Thunes into the World Economic Forum Unicorn Community. Thunes' work to enhance interoperability across financial systems reflects the type of innovation needed to support more inclusive and resilient global economies. Their expertise in building modern cross-border payment infrastructure will provide valuable insights as we work together to advance financial access and strengthen the foundations of the digital economy."

Thunes remains committed to its mission of enabling the next billion end users in emerging markets to participate in the global economy. Joining the WEF Unicorn Community amplifies this mission and reinforces the company's role at the forefront of global payment interoperability innovation.

