Thunes Powers the Next Generation of Global Money Movement with Instant Payouts in Stablecoins Across 130+ Countries

By integrating fiat and stablecoin rails in one API, Thunes sets a new global standard for real-time, borderless money movement, powering a future where funds move instantly, anytime, anywhere.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thunes, the Smart Superhighway to move money around the world, today announced a bold new chapter in global payments with the launch of its Pay-to-Stablecoin-Wallets solution, part of its single global API enabling instant payouts across more than 130 countries in both fiat and stablecoins.

This milestone positions Thunes at the forefront of the convergence between traditional finance and digital assets, creating a seamless bridge between banks, fintechs, and the rapidly expanding digital currency ecosystem.

With support for USDC and USDT, Thunes' latest innovation delivers real-time, 24/7 global payouts to millions of stablecoin wallets worldwide. The result is faster, more transparent, and more cost-efficient money movement, empowering banks, financial institutions, MTOs, fintechs, PSPs, freelancers, and gig-economy platforms to send and receive payments instantly, anywhere.

Chloé Mayenobe, President and COO of Thunes, said "Thunes is building the bridge between fiat and digital money, connecting traditional banking networks with the future of finance. With this launch, we are powering a more open and inclusive financial ecosystem and bringing stablecoins into the global mainstream. This is a defining step in our mission to connect the next billion users to the global economy."

Early adopters are already seeing immediate benefits. Using Thunes' single API, Members of its Direct Global Network can now reach more markets and digital wallets without any additional integration, accelerating time-to-market and simplifying operations.

By embedding stablecoin capabilities directly into its trusted Network, Thunes is setting a new global standard for payment interoperability, one where money moves instantly, across any rail, with zero friction.

Elie Bertha, Chief Product Officer at Thunes, commented: "From the beginning, Thunes has simplified global payments for businesses and people everywhere. Now, with Pay-to-Stablecoin-Wallets, we are giving our Members the power to choose the right rail for every transaction, fiat, or stablecoin, through one unified API. Whether it's a bank sending payouts to a gig worker, a fintech managing liquidity in digital assets, or a freelancer receiving funds instantly over the weekend, Thunes is redefining how the world moves money."

Underpinned by Fortress Compliance, Thunes' advanced regulatory compliance and security infrastructure, the solution ensures full traceability, transparency, and compliance, proving that innovation and trust can scale together.

In parallel, Thunes continues to expand its stablecoin liquidity management capabilities, first introduced in 2024. Integrated within its SmartX Treasury System, this functionality enables instant, 24/7 liquidity across fiat and digital assets, improving capital efficiency and predictability for global businesses.

With the number of active stablecoin wallets surpassing 500 million, the demand for trusted, interoperable cross-border solutions is accelerating. Thunes is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation, bridging the worlds of fiat and digital, connecting businesses and individuals, and powering the financial future for the next billion users.

To watch a demo of the new video, click here.

