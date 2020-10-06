Time Out reveals the world's 40 coolest neighbourhoods right now

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Time Out revealed today the top 40 coolest neighbourhoods around the world: the places that balance great local culture, food and fun with support and kindness for their communities during the turmoil of 2020.

Since 2018, the annual list has been collated from the opinions of locals via the annual Time Out Index survey of over 38,000 global city residents, answering where they most loved spending their time out around their city. To rank the list this year, Time Out's global network of editors and experts factored in not just great vibes, food, drink, nightlife and independent culture, but also community spirit, praising the neighbourhoods where people showed unconditional love and support for the communities and local businesses who represent the soul of the city.

The neighbourhood which reached the number one spot, being named the coolest neighbourhood in the world, is Esquerra de l'Eixample in Barcelona. Despite its image as a residential part of the Catalan capital, it has shown incredible community spirit in 2020 with neighbourhood initiatives like the Hidrogel Sessions, in which neighbours organised mass dance parties on their balconies during lockdown. It's also home to a number of vital gathering spaces, like the community-run Espai Germanetes garden, and great independent businesses such as Odd Kiosk: the world's first LGBTQ+ magazine kiosk.

James Manning, International Editor of Time Out, said: "With global travel in disarray, this year our annual list of the world's coolest neighbourhoods is less about planning your next trip and more about celebrating the hotspots that are pointing the way forward for city life. In tough times, neighbourhoods are more important than ever – and these are places where the soul of the city is on full display, thanks to independent businesses, local culture and community initiatives. Consider this list a worldwide shout-out to the strength, spirit and resilience of city-dwellers."

Time Out is encouraging city-dwellers to share their favourite neighbourhood spots through #LoveLocal.

Read the full list at timeout.com/coolest-neighbourhoods

1. Esquerra De L'Eixample, Barcelona

2. Downtown, LA

3. Sham Shui Po, Hong Kong

4. Bedford-Stuyvesant, New York

5. Yarraville, Melbourne

6. Wedding, Berlin

7. Shaanxi Bei Lu/Kangding Lu, Shanghai

8. Dennistoun, Glasgow

9. Haut-Marais, Paris

10. Marrickville, Sydney

11. Verdun, Montreal

12. Kalamaja, Tallinn

13. Hannam-dong, Seoul

14. Bonfim, Porto

15. Ghosttown, Oakland

16. Chula-Samyan, Bangkok

17. Alvalade, Lisbon

18. Noord, Amsterdam

19. Centro, São Paulo

20. Holešovice, Prague

21. Lavapiés, Madrid

22. Opebi, Lagos

23. Narvarte, Mexico City

24. Uptown, Chicago

25. Little Five Points, Atlanta

26. Wynwood, Miami

27. Phibsboro, Dublin

28. Nørrebro, Copenhagen

29. Bugis, Singapore

30. Gongguan, Taipei

31. Soho, London

32. Binh Tanh, Ho Chi Minh City

33. Melville, Johannesburg

34. Kabutocho, Tokyo

35. Porta Venezia, Milan

36. Taman Paramount, Kuala Lumpur

37. Allston, Boston

38. Bandra West, Mumbai

39. Arnavutköy, Istanbul

40. Banjar Nagi, Ubud

