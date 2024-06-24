Timekettle Announces HybridComm 3.0 Upgrade, Marking a New Era in Near-human-level AI Translation Technology

SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Timekettle is excited to announce the release of its latest software upgrade, the AI Semantic Segmentation. Powered by Timekettle's cutting-edge TurboFast Technology under HybridComm 3.0, the AI Semantic Segmentation sets a new standard in real-time language translation, solidifying Timekettle's position as the expert in AI translator earbuds.

HybridComm 3.0 upgrade - the AI Semantic Segmentation

As the pioneer and innovator in cross-language communication solutions, Timekettle has relentlessly advanced the field through innovative products, marking a significant chapter in AI translation devices. Initially offering handheld translators for simple exchanges, Timekettle's breakthrough came with the WT2 Plus Translator Earbuds, featuring HybridComm 1.0 for seamless, one-way translation and a speaker mode for broader communication. The subsequent launch of the WT2 Edge Real-time Translator Earbuds, with HybridComm 2.0, enabled natural, bidirectional conversations. The latest advancement, powered by HybridComm 3.0 featuring the AI Semantic Segmentation, significantly enhances translation efficiency and accuracy, marking a new era in near-human-level AI translation technology.

Leveraging the advanced TurboFast Technology, the AI Semantic Segmentation ensures a seamless and instant translation experience, helping the translated speech align perfectly with the speaker's rhythm, and eradicating the issue of delayed translated output in crucial communication scenarios. It begins by grasping the core meaning of sentences. Once it aligns closely with the "entirely correct" benchmark, it begins translating while still processing the original voice, allowing users to hear the translated audio sooner.

Thanks to the AI Semantic Segmentation, the delay in receiving translated audio has been reduced by 200%, bringing its real-time translation capabilities on par with live interpretation. Internal test conducted recently revealed that with the AI Semantic Segmentation, a translated speech only delays a sentence lag time, while other traditional speech translation devices may experience significant delays of 30 to 40 seconds.

This significant reduction, cutting over 20 seconds of waiting time, has revolutionized continuous communication. Picture being at a conference room where attendees can instantly hear the translation of a sentence right as the speaker starts the next. Such a seamless flow of communication marks a new era of cross-language interaction, paving the way for a more connected world.

The AI Semantic Segmentation is now available on Timekettle WT2 Edge Real-time Translator Earbuds, M3 Language Translator Earbuds, and X1 AI Interpreter Hub (One-on-one mode, Listen & Play mode, and Ask & Go mode for now; Voice Call mode and more starting June 28th) and upon installing the latest software update for existing users.

About Timekettle

Established in 2016, Timekettle is dedicated to advancing cross-language communication through innovative products and solutions. Recognized with numerous international accolades, including the CES Innovation Award, iF Design Award, and Japan Good Design Award, Timekettle's products have proudly served the needs of cross-language communication in a variety of user scenarios, including abroad-living, traveling, multi-language meetings and classrooms, as well as in manufacturing and logistics, and beyond. Having solidified a user database of more than 400,000, Timekettle continues its journey as the Global No.1 AI Translator Device.

For further information, please visit https://www.timekettle.co/ or contact [email protected] .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446107/TTS_KV_EN.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446212/Timekettle_Logo.jpg