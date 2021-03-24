Timex® Unveils New Brand Campaign: WE DON'T STOP™, At A Time When Perserverance Is Needed Most

With this new campaign, WE DON'T STOP™ conveys a message of hope and resiliency as many around the world continue to persevere in the face of difficult circumstances. The campaign's hero video, shot pre-COVID, now symbolizes a future where people can be brought together again, to achieve a common mission and celebrate each other's achievements. This ethos serves as the inspiration for the video, which is overlaid with a special rendition of Queen's "Don't Stop Me Now" — a perfect encapsulation of what the campaign is all about, and how the brand is readying itself for whatever comes next.

"WE DON'T STOP is a natural progression for the brand," says Tobias Reiss-Schmidt, President and CEO of Timex Group. "The campaign speaks to the resilience that we are all surrounded by – stories of grit, perseverance, ingenuity and heart – stories that strengthen us to carry on. WE DON'T STOP champions our everyday heroes and everything we have stood for over the past 167 years, without losing a step as we continue forward."

For more than a century, Timex has been innovative and forward-thinking with bold new ideas for the ever-changing times. Timex has graced the wrists of presidents, traveled to space and continued to innovate and collaborate with some of the coolest designers and brands in fashion. The WE DON'T STOP™ platform symbolizes the continuation of a boundary-breaking mentality, championing everyday heroes that embody "We Don't Stop" in everything they do. This campaign is here to be more than an ethos at Timex; it provides a platform for all the stories out there that have inspired the company to keep going.

It is with that outlook that Timex has joined #TOGETHERBAND in driving awareness for this global campaign dedicated to creating a more equitable, peaceful and sustainable future for all. It is just one more step the company is taking toward a better future — something worth striving for as we continue to adapt, grow and learn.

