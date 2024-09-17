Top Leadership Speaker Gaby Natale to Keynote at P&G's LatinOvation Event

CINCINNATI, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaby Natale, a triple Emmy award-winning journalist, bestselling author, and top leadership speaker, is set to deliver the closing keynote at Procter & Gamble's annual LatinOvation event on September 19th. This year's gathering in Cincinnati continues to honor the theme "Hispanics Powering Progress," celebrating the significant contributions of the Hispanic community to innovation and cultural enrichment.

Natale will address the vital role of pioneering leadership and the necessity to break barriers and redefine outdated notions of leadership.

"Redefining what is possible begins with our willingness to lead and innovate. As Latinos, we must embrace our role as pioneers, breaking barriers not just for ourselves, but to set the stage for generations to come," said Natale.

P&G's commitment to diversity and inclusion shines through in its support and recognition of Hispanic values such as determination, resilience, and an entrepreneurial spirit — qualities that resonate deeply within both the Hispanic community and P&G's innovative culture.

About Procter & Gamble Procter & Gamble provides consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, Ambi Pur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide.

ABOUT GABY NATALE

Gaby Natale believes in breaking barriers. And she embodies what she preaches.

As the first Latina to win 3 Daytime Emmys® back-to-back (as host and executive producer of her own show), the first Hispanic author to be published by HarperCollins' Leadership division and one of the few foreign-born writers to narrate their audiobook in English, Gaby has had her own share of being "the first like her" in leadership spaces.

A sought-after thought leader and motivational speaker, Gaby has shared her inspirational message in Fortune 500 corporations, the United Nations and in her own TEDx talk encouraging underrepresented minorities to pioneer and be what they cannot (yet) see in the world.

Natale is among a few women in the entertainment industry who owns not only the rights to her content, but also a television studio. This unique situation has allowed her to combine her passion for media and her entrepreneurial spirit.

People magazine named Natale one of 2018's "25 Most Powerful Latinas", highlighting the inspirational story of how she went from a local TV show that started out of a carpet warehouse to becoming the only Latina in US history to win triple back-to-back Daytime Emmys®. Her popularity grew even further when her first book, "The Virtuous Circle" by HarperCollins, became an instant bestseller, topping Amazon's New Releases charts in 3 different categories (Business, Inspiration and Self-Help).

Natale is also the founder of AGANARmedia, a marketing company with a focus on Hispanic audiences that serves Fortune 500 companies such as Hilton Worldwide, Sprint, AT&T, eBay, Intuit and Amazon. In the digital world, she has a thriving fan base with over 52 million views on YouTube.

A tireless advocate of gender and diversity issues, Natale is a frequent collaborator with nonprofits such as St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Phenomenal Woman Action Campaign and Voto Latino.

Natale has been featured in Forbes, CNN, Buzzfeed, NBC News, Univision and Latino Leaders magazine. She is the recipient of NALIP's Digital Trailblazer Award and of a GLAAD Media Award nomination for her portrayal of Latino LGBTQ youth in media.

Natale holds a bachelor's in International Relations and a master's degree in Journalism from the University of San Andres. Prior to starting her career in television, Natale taught Communication and Journalism courses at the University of Texas.

Originally from Argentina, Natale holds triple citizenship from the United States, Argentina and Italy and has lived in London (UK), Mexico, Washington DC and Buenos Aires.

