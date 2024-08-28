Trianz enters into a Strategic Collaboration Agreement with AWS to Revolutionize Cloud Adoption and Management

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trianz, a digital transformation technology solutions company, today announced that it entered into a comprehensive Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) with Amazon Web Services (AWS), aiming to transform the landscape of cloud migrations, modernization, management, and maximization. This collaboration integrates Trianz' cutting-edge Concierto platform with AWS's cloud infrastructure and services, promising to deliver unparalleled velocity, simplicity and highly cost-effective cloud adoption. Concierto is a hyper-automated, zero code, multi-lingual SaaS platform which covers an organization's end-to-end cloud journey under one umbrella. It enables lightning-fast migrations to the cloud; PaaS modernization; hybrid cloud management and maximizes the cloud through 360-degree observability and automated, artificial intelligence (AI)-based anomaly remediations.

The collaboration addresses the growing complexity of cloud adoption and management, offering a software-powered approach which significantly accelerates digital transformations. Key elements of this strategic collaboration include:

Collaborative Innovation: Trianz and AWS will work together on joint roadmaps, combining their expertise to develop advanced solutions that streamline cloud migrations and modernization efforts. This will make cloud management more efficient, accessible, and economical for organizations of all sizes. Global FREE Access to Concierto Migrate: In a move set to democratize cloud migration capabilities, AWS will make Trianz' Concierto Migrate solution licenses available free of charge for AWS Migration Competency Partners and customers worldwide. This initiative removes financial barriers to AWS adoption, utilizing state-of-the-art Concierto Migrate solutions, enabling more and more organizations to benefit from automated, efficient cloud transitions. Trianz is also offering FREE training to customers and partners on Concierto Migrate. Easier and Cost-efficient Hybrid Cloud Operations: Concierto Manage enables customers to manage their cloud and on-premise infrastructure from a single pane of glass. Hybrid cloud ops on Concierto is easier than managing platforms like VMware and does not require cloud specific skills. AWS and Trianz are jointly reducing the financial burden in transitions by subsidizing the costs of Concierto Manage software, training and certification for customers and their operations partners. Enhanced Professional Services: AWS Professional Services will work hand-in-hand with Trianz to deliver expedited and cost-effective migrations leveraging Concierto to customers across the globe. This collaboration combines the strengths of both organizations to provide comprehensive support throughout the migration journey. Accelerated Migration Incentives: Through the AWS Migration Acceleration Program (MAP), and Rapid Migration Offer (RMO), customers and partners will receive additional incentives for adopting a Concierto software-powered approach to cloud migration. This program underscores the commitment of both AWS and Trianz to facilitating rapid and cost-effective cloud adoption. MSP Ecosystem Enhancement: AWS and Trianz will actively engage with AWS Managed Service Provider (MSP) Program Partners to help them consolidate their fragmented toolsets into the unified Concierto Manage platform. In addition, Trianz will provide free Concierto Manage training & certification to customers and AWS MSP Partners so that they are able to run hybrid cloud operations with ease. This initiative aims to enhance service delivery efficiency, enabling AWS MSP Partners to offer more streamlined and cost-effective services to their customers.

Sri Manchala, CEO of Trianz and author of Crossing the Digital Faultline, shared his perspective on the collaboration's transformative impact: "Cloud technology stands as a cornerstone of digital transformation. Without it, no company can transform, let alone utilize next gen technologies like AI to make decisions predictively, transform customer value or reimagine their futures. Complexities associated with migration and ongoing management have long been formidable barriers for most organizations even as transformation windows have rapidly shrunk. Our Concierto platform, now supercharged through this global collaboration with AWS, effectively dismantles these obstacles by fast-tracking the journey to the cloud and making its subsequent management remarkably simpler than legacy on-prem formats.

"The best part is the human element- we have very deliberately designed Concierto to enable personnel who have long managed on-prem environments, operate the hybrid cloud with ease. This enables organizations to upskill with their existing and experienced teams- as opposed to having to hire expensive talent anew. By combining Trianz' innovative software solutions with AWS's robust infrastructure and services, we are not just facilitating cloud scaling — we're revolutionizing it."

Jahid Khandaker, Chief Information Officer at GE HealthCare, commented, "Concierto Migrate positively changed the migration process across our global IT and organizational environment with its high levels of automation, ultimately simplifying our team's involvement, accelerating our migrations, and providing predictability. This is an exciting collaboration to bring much needed and timely cloud solutions to customers."

Trianz's collaboration with AWS marks a pivotal moment in the mission to revolutionize, simplify, democratize, and accelerate digital transformations. Rima Olinger, Managing Director of North America Partners at AWS, added, "The collaboration between Trianz and AWS will provide our joint customers and partners globally with an accelerated path to migrate, modernize, and manage critical workloads on AWS."

In order to educate organizations worldwide on the path to migrating diverse sets of workloads including VMware, AWS and Trianz have jointly released an e-book titled 'Accelerate your legacy workload migrations with Trianz | Concierto.' Download instantly from here.

About Trianz

Trianz simplifies and accelerates digital evolutions through technology platforms and excellence in execution. Powered by research, technology, and experience, we enable customers transition to a digital enterprise by leveraging new Cloud, Analytics, Digital, Infrastructure and Security adoption and management platforms. With over 2,000 employees worldwide, offices in Silicon Valley, Washington DC Metro, Chicago, Austin, Boston, Seattle, New York, Dubai, Singapore and technology centres in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai, Trianz and its partners serve Fortune 1000 and emerging organizations across industries globally. For more information about Trianz, visit www.trianz.com.

Concierto is a hyper-automated, zero code and SaaS platform that offers cloud migrations, management, modernization, and maximization under one umbrella. Besides Concierto professional services, the platform is available to customers directly or through approved partners. For more information on the Concierto platform, visit www.concierto.cloud. To become a partner, visit www.concierto.cloud/partners.

About Amazon Web Services

Since 2006, Amazon Web Services has been the world's most comprehensive and broadly adopted cloud. AWS has been continually expanding its services to support virtually any workload, and it now has more than 240 fully featured services for compute, storage, databases, networking, analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, security, hybrid, media, and application development, deployment, and management from 108 Availability Zones within 34 geographic regions, with announced plans for 18 more Availability Zones and six more AWS Regions in Mexico, New Zealand, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Thailand, and the AWS European Sovereign Cloud. Millions of customers—including the fastest-growing startups, largest enterprises, and leading government agencies—trust AWS to power their infrastructure, become more agile, and lower costs. To learn more about AWS, visit aws.amazon.com.

About the book - Crossing the Digital Faultline

Crossing the Digital Faultline is a book on leadership that examines why only 7% of companies across industries succeed in digital transformations despite enormous leadership efforts, financial investments, and technology implementations. Combining data from 5,000+ companies and his 25+ years of experience in the technology industry, Sri Manchala explains what is driving digitalization and what makes a small percentage of leaders successful. The book is available on Amazon here.

For more information, please contact:

Prashant Bhavaraju

Vice President

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2491675/Trianz_Concierto_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Trianz