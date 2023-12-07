Trickster, The 'King of Christmas Music', reacts, plus video hits 500K views on YouTube

News provided by

Trickster

07 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

The race for Christmas No.1 is no joke

LONDON, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trickster, the Austrian singer and entrepreneur from Linz, is releasing his amped up and swinging mash-up blend of Christmas classics 'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' on Trickster Recordings through Absolute and the story is building with serious support at media, plus the video has already amassed more than 500K views on YouTube. On top of all that, the 'King of Christmas Music' David Foster [16 Grammys, producer of 4 of the best-selling Xmas albums ever] has passed his verdict on the record, calling Trickster "a breath of fresh air". Somehow blending nostalgia and feel good festive warmth, this is the Christmas cocktail you didn't know you needed: so hold the egg nog. Trickster wants to bring joy to everyone's home!

Continue Reading
Trickster - Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Trickster - Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Trickster (PRNewsfoto/Trickster)
Trickster (PRNewsfoto/Trickster)

Filmed at the iconic Pinewood Studios, the home of James Bond, the outrageous video for the single is drenched in 1940s style vintage glamour as some of the world's best dancers hit the floor to recreate the eye-popping festive energy of a New Orleans-style Christmas party.  Created by a crew that has worked on Lord of the Rings, Mission Impossible, Independence Day and more, this is a true Christmas blockbuster and will in time for part of a full Christmas movie. Trickster's Christmas track is set to be massive and be the new – and greatest - soundtrack for the season. Trickster's life story is worthy of its own movie, let's focus on the music for now….

Produced by Richard Flack [Joe Strummer, Florence and the Machine] and Trickster himself, these seasonal favourites were seamlessly fused at legendary London recording studios Angel and RAK, and mixed at Abbey Road. Producer Guy Chambers [Robbie Williams] is also associated with the project. The lavishly created 'Silent Night' vs 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' features the Grammy® Award-winning vocal group The Swingles, a stunning big band and string section arranged and orchestrated by the brilliant Callum Au [Quincy Jones, Michael Bublé].

Trickster's music speaks straight from the heart. A fluid talent, creating across Rock, Pop, Swing and Electro, he works in the best spaces, with the best people, to bring his work to life in the optimum way. 'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' follows hot on the heels of 'Still Kicking', which picked up airplay all over the world.

So this year, have yourself a Trickster Christmas: it will be a lot less predictable than usual, but it certainly won't be boring! Trickster is also delighted to announce that his debut album will follow in 2024. Make sure Trickster is on your Christmas List.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ehjq1IpAuiw
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2290479/Trickster.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2274136/Trickster_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Trickster

Also from this source

Trickster, o 'Rei da Música de Natal', reage, e o vídeo atinge 500 mil visualizações no YouTube

Trickster, o 'Rei da Música de Natal', reage, e o vídeo atinge 500 mil visualizações no YouTube

Trickster, o cantor e empresário austríaco de Linz, está lançando sua versão animada e envolvente do mash-up de clássicos natalinos 'Silent Night vs...
Trickster, der „König der Weihnachtsmusik", reagiert und das Video erreicht 500K Aufrufe auf YouTube

Trickster, der „König der Weihnachtsmusik", reagiert und das Video erreicht 500K Aufrufe auf YouTube

Trickster, der österreichische Sänger und Interpret aus Linz veröffentlicht seinen aufgepeppten Mix aus Swing sowie den Weihnachtsklassikern Stille...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Music

Image1

Social Media

Image1

Multimedia & Internet

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.