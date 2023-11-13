Trickster: The race for Christmas No.1 is no joke

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trickster, the Austrian singer and entrepreneur from Linz, releases his amped up and swinging mash-up of Christmas classics 'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' on Trickster Recordings through Absolute on 17 November 2023. Blending nostalgia and festive warmth, this is the Christmas cocktail you didn't know you needed: hold the egg nog. Trickster wants to bring joy to everyone's home!

Filmed at the iconic Pinewood Studios, the home of James Bond, the video for the single is drenched in 1940s style vintage glamour, as some of the world's best dancers recreate the eye-popping festive energy of a New Orleans-style Christmas party.  Created by a crew that has worked on Lord of the Rings, Mission Impossible, Independence Day and more, this Christmas blockbuster will in time be part of a full Christmas movie. Trickster's Christmas track is set to be the greatest soundtrack for the season.

The song lands just before the John Woo film of the same name and, whilst Trickster's story is worthy of its own movie, let's focus on the music for now….

Produced by Richard Flack [Joe Strummer, Florence and the Machine] and Trickster himself, these seasonal favourites were seamlessly fused at legendary London studios Angel and RAK, and mixed at Abbey Road. Producer Guy Chambers [Robbie Williams] is also a key part of the Trickster project. The lavish 'Silent Night' vs 'Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' features the Grammy® Award-winning vocal group The Swingles, a big band, and string section arranged and orchestrated by the brilliant Callum Au [Quincy Jones, Michael Bublé].

Creating across Rock, Pop, Swing and Electro, Trickster takes a trailblazing approach, everything must break new ground, be fresh, original. Similarly, John Woo has said of his own unique 'Silent Night', "The whole movie is without dialogue…. music instead of language". So too Trickster's music speaks from the heart. 'Silent Night vs Santa Claus Is Coming To Town' follows hot on the heels of 'Still Kicking', which picked up airplay globally.

So this year, have yourself a Trickster Christmas: it certainly won't be boring! Trickster is also delighted to announce that his debut album follows in 2024. Make sure Trickster is on your Christmas List.

