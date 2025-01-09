TriNetX's Founding CEO Announces Plans to Step Down

After 11 Years, Gadi Lachman to Conclude Operating Role, Remain on TriNetX's Board

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the largest global source of real-world data, today announced that Gadi Lachman, the Company's Founder, President and CEO, will step down from his operating role on March 31, 2025. Gadi founded TriNetX in 2014 and has served as President and CEO in the succeeding 11 years. Gadi will continue to serve on TriNetX's Board of Directors and will be an Advisor to Carlyle, TriNetX's majority investor.

"It has been an honor to build TriNetX and be part of such an outstanding team. I want to thank TriNetX's employees, customers, and shareholders for the support they have shown me. With the talent and passion of our people I am immensely confident in TriNetX's continued success," said Lachman. "Together, we have built the largest global platform for clinical research, with data from over 25 countries and tens of millions of queries a month. Our solutions are moving clinical research to a whole different level and saving lives on a massive scale, across all therapeutic areas."

During the transition period, Jeff Margolis, a current TriNetX Director, will serve as Executive Chairman to ensure continuity in leadership and governance while a CEO search is conducted.

Margolis said, "I have had the distinct privilege of serving on the Board alongside Gadi and partnering with him for 11 years. On behalf of the Board, we thank Gadi for shaping and leading TriNetX to become the world's top ecosystem of real-world data and real-world evidence serving life sciences and the broader healthcare industry. I look forward to working with him and the rest of the Board over the next months to execute a successful transition of leadership."

Joe Bress, Partner and Global Co-Head of Healthcare for Carlyle, TriNetX's lead investor, added, "We have been thrilled to partner with Gadi since our initial investment in TriNetX over four years ago. Thanks to his disciplined leadership, TriNetX is one of the few companies that has sustained profitability even during periods of high growth. Gadi has built the company up to an exciting point, paving the way for a new leader to take the business into its next chapter of growth and success."

Through this leadership transition, TriNetX remains steadfast in its mission to advance global healthcare through the power of real-world data. The Board, leadership team, and employees are united in their commitment to driving continued innovation and delivering success for customers and partners, all while building on Gadi's exceptional legacy.

