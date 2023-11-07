TÜV Rheinland Awards Product Carbon Footprint Certification to the Hisense Laser TV

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, the global consumer electronics and appliances corporation, has been granted carbon footprint verification for its Laser TV PL1 from TÜV Rheinland, a leading provider of technical services worldwide. This certification was granted in accordance with the ISO 14067:2018 standard.

Hisense developed a product carbon footprint (PCF) accounting boundary that encompassed raw material acquisition and pre-treatment, product manufacturing, distribution, use, and waste recycling stages. This was developed in accordance with the latest international carbon footprint standards, with TÜV Rheinland assisting Hisense in calculating and certifying the carbon footprint of the PL1 product throughout the whole life cycle.

By analyzing the carbon emissions at the various stages of the product life cycle, Hisense can more intuitively identify the high emission "Hotspots" of the overall life cycle, and examine the impact of each stage on the environment from the product perspective, to prepare product optimization plans more effectively while evaluating energy management, life cycle analysis, raw materials and supply chain management.

The Laser TV PL1, also referred to as the Smart Laser Cinema, meets the growing demand for adaptability in accommodating a variety of home theater experiences. It features the pioneering X-Fusion laser technology, which uses a precise source to deliver sharper images and offers the versatility of picture sizes ranging from 80 to 120 inches as well as the option for customers to select their preferred screen with eye-comfortable and immersive home theater experiences.

The PCF result of the Hisense Laser TV PL1 refers to an excellent quality. We considered and calculated all primary materials with "company-specific data" and modeled them individually. Based on the Waste WEEE Directive's calculation of electrical and electronic products, the PL1 series products also have a product renewable utilization rate of 91.2%.

With innovative products and sustainable technologies, Hisense hopes to make the world a greener place whilst offering its customers the highest-quality products. Hisense will launch the 2023 End-of-year campaign ahead of Black Friday in anticipation of the approaching holiday season in offering online to offline special discounts on its high-quality products across all categories.

About Hisense

Hisense is a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand. Hisense's business covers multimedia products (with a focus on Smart TVs), home appliances, and IT intelligent information. Recently, Hisense has grown rapidly and is now operating in more than 160 countries.

SOURCE Hisense

Hisense udává směr v inovacích laserových televizorů pro zelenější svět

Hisense udává směr v inovacích laserových televizorů pro zelenější svět

Ve světě, kde jsou technologie a životní styl neoddělitelně propojeny, se náš zážitek ze zábavy vyvíjí společně s novými trendy v oblasti televizních ...
