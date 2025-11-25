Tuya Smart Attends COP30 and the Official Launch of the United Nations Solutions Hub, Leveraging AI Capabilities for Global Sustainability

BELÉM, Brazil, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 13, Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391), a global AI cloud platform service provider, was invited to attend the official launch of the United Nations Solutions Hub (UNSH) and participated in multiple sessions in the Blue Zone at COP30. Through its open and neutral platform, Tuya drives global sustainability efforts by empowering partners to rapidly deploy AIoT solutions that power a cleaner, smarter, and more resilient energy future.

United Nations Solutions Hub (UNSH) Launch Event

Officially launched at COP30, the United Nations Solutions Hub (UNSH) is a global digital platform designed to connect climate solutions, partners, and real-world implementation opportunities. Co-hosted by the UNFCCC, the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI), and Tencent, the launch event brought together several key strategic partners, including Tuya Smart, to showcase practical digital use innovations that integrate technology with sustainability outcomes, including AI-powered energy optimization, smart manufacturing, and renewable energy projects.

At the inaugural thematic solutions showcase under the UNSH platform, Renan Antoniolli, Tuya's Regional Director of Smart Industry & Business for Latin America, delivered a speech, "Smart Energy and AI-driven Sustainability." He highlighted the widespread adoption of Tuya's AIoT technologies in energy management across homes, commercial buildings, and cities. By optimizing energy use through AI, connected devices help create an intelligent ecosystem where real-time data empowers individuals, organizations, and governments to make more informed decisions.

With a platform connecting over 3,000 product categories, Tuya demonstrated how AIoT drives urban efficiency and advances climate solutions through real-world deployments.

In France, Tuya's Home Energy Management System (HEMS) has been adopted by partners such as Xanlite, Mazda, and Thaleos. By monitoring energy use in real time and scheduling devices through AI algorithms and energy management apps, households can reduce electricity consumption by 25%-30%.

In Brazil, Tuya has partnered with WEG, a Brazilian multinational brand specializing in electric-engineering products and automation solutions, to create smart home apps that enable comprehensive device control and energy management, redefining low-carbon and high-quality living experiences.

Tuya has also collaborated with the smart home service provider, Hometree, to develop AI-powered, energy-saving whole-house solutions that enable motion-activated lighting, remote appliance shutoff, and real-time energy monitoring.

Beyond residential applications, Tuya supports civil and municipal street lighting projects by integrating AIoT into intelligent urban planning. The smart street light solutions enable cities to centrally manage and monitor energy use in real-time, adjust brightness dynamically, and cut energy consumption significantly.

At the "Turning Innovation into Impact" workshop, Antoniolli joined industry leaders from Gree, Huanghe Science and Technology University (HHSTU), LONGi, and Tencent to engage in in-depth discussions on data-driven solutions, open collaboration, and the role of education in advancing sustainable innovation.

"Sustainability is achieved by connecting devices, data, and intelligence," said Antoniolli during Tuya's presentation at COP30. "AI technology should not remain at the conceptual level, but should be transformed into quantifiable and replicable carbon reduction tools to eliminate 'invisible waste' and provide users with a more comfortable, safer and more controllable smart life."

Going forward, Tuya will leverage the UNSH platform to further demonstrate how innovation and partnerships among public, private, and international sectors can accelerate sustainable transformation, continuously contributing to a greener future through AIoT technologies.

About Tuya Smart

Tuya Inc. (NYSE: TUYA; HKEX: 2391) is a leading global AI cloud platform service provider dedicated to bringing AI into everyday life. Through its TuyaOpen open-source development framework and universal AI Agent engines, including the AI Agent development platform, Tuya integrates multimodal AI capabilities to lower barriers for AI development, efficiently advancing the realization of AI-driven lifestyles and accelerating AI integration with the physical world. Tuya offers innovative physical AI solutions for smart devices, commercial applications, and industry developers through its cloud computing and spatial intelligence capabilities. It also provides a complete, open, and neutral global AIoT ecosystem. This approach fosters a vibrant global developer community comprising brands, OEMs, AI agents, system integrators, and independent software vendors who collaborate to create smart solution ecosystems embodying the principles of sustainability, security, efficiency, agility, and openness. As of June 30, 2025, the Tuya AI Developer Platform had over 1,514,000 registered accounts from more than 200 countries and regions.

