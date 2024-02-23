United Imaging Showcases AI-Driven Innovations and Expands European Presence at ECR 2024

VIENNA, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- United Imaging, a global leader in medical technology, is showcasing its full portfolio of AI-empowered innovations at the European Society of Radiology (ECR) 2024 in Vienna, Austria. The company highlights its significant EU growth since establishing its regional headquarters in Poland in 2019.

Dr. Al Zhang, Ph.D, Chairman & Co-CEO of United Imaging, stated, "The theme of this year's ECR, 'next-generation radiology,' aligns seamlessly with our innovation philosophy. We're not just thinking about today; we're actively shaping the future. At United Imaging, all our innovations are AI-driven, enhancing clinical workflows and supporting diverse scenarios, solidifying our commitment to delivering value to the global medical community. Our future-ready innovation strategy has propelled us to significant global growth."

Lukasz MIZERKA, vice president of United Imaging international business and general manager for Europe, added, "Last March, we held our first brand launch at ECR, officially introducing our passion for change to the European market. During the year, we achieved swift progress, extending our footprint to numerous European countries with our high-end equipment, serving as testament to the resonance of our mission of bringing 'equal healthcare for all'. This year marks both our second ECR and fifth year in Europe, and we're going to present our full portfolio of groundbreaking products and numerous world-first innovations to showcase our confidence and persistence in Europe. We eagerly await everyone to witness our changes and embrace the bright future ahead."

In five years, United Imaging has introduced hundreds of systems and reached 16 European countries, offering efficient and professional service. Globally, United Imaging's products have reached more than 12,000 institutions in over 60 countries, including the U.S., France, Italy, Japan, Korea, and the UAE. Also, the company's top-tier technologies have led to collaborations with prestigious institutions such as Yale University, UC Davis, Washington University in St. Louis, and University of Texas.

Highlighting the growth at ECR 2024, United Imaging will feature the uMR Jupiter 5T (not CE marked in EU) at ECR 2024, a revolutionary whole-body 5T MRI system. The world's first whole-body ultra-high field 5T MR, the uMR Jupiter 5T, is a revolutionary whole-body 5T MRI system. It transcends the traditional constraints of ultra-high-field MRI, previously confined to imaging of the brain and selected MSK joints. The potential applications of the uMR Jupiter 5T extend to encompass not only the brain and MSK, but also the abdomen, cardiac, pelvis and other additional anatomical regions. The uMR Jupiter 5T has the potential to eclipse the capabilities of standard 3T MRI machines in resolution and signal-to-noise ratio, delivering clarity that empowers radiologists to 'see the unseen.' The uMR Jupiter 5T is also designed to overcome the key hurdles of ultra-high field MRI: image uniformity and radio frequency safety. It fits into existing 3T MRI spaces, signaling a significant advancement in the industry.

Pioneering the digital transformation of medical imaging, the booth will also feature AI platforms for the full portfolio of innovations. The uAIFI is an end-to-end technology platform that revolutionarily enhances MRI with AI-integrated hardware and software, significantly improving image quality and expediting diagnostic processes while enhancing user-friendliness. Pioneering with care, the uAIFI offers a holistic approach across the care continuum. Standout features include ACS, the AI-assisted MR acceleration technology designed to enhance both 2D and 3D imaging, and EasySense respiratory gating and monitoring, offering a unique, belt-free experience for patients while simultaneously streamlining the workflow for healthcare professionals, redefining the image quality standard. Evolving intelligently, this future-oriented, human-centered platform undoubtedly brings a new level of AI integration to uMR systems. In tandem with uMI scanners, uExcel is a multi-dimensional molecular imaging technology platform. It aims to meet the advanced demands for functionality, usability, safety, stability, and scientific research. Combined with uExcel UDP, the ultra-digital-platform detector, uExcel SCAN, the smart scanning toolset, uExcel CARE, the AI reconstruction engine, uExcel QA, the efficient quality control system and uExcel EXPLORE, the suite for scientific research, this platform empowers the exploration with ease and innovation both today and tomorrow, promising a more comfortable experience for patients, and a more effective workflow for doctors. Furthermore, the uVera Technology empowers the DSA system with intuitively bionic ability by intelligence-driven robotics, perception, and imaging. And the All-In-One Solution redefines radiotherapy workflow efficiency from CT simulation to treatment delivery.

Adhering to the "Born with AI" philosophy and aligning with the theme of this year's ECR, "Next Generation Radiology," United Imaging Intelligence (UII), an AI company within the United Imaging Group's portfolio, will demonstrate how the fusion of AI is revolutionizing healthcare, highlighting the company's comprehensive approach to innovation. At the company's booth this year, UII is poised to showcase its latest medical AI technological breakthroughs, including groundbreaking AI applications of large medical image models and surgical planning, as well as a full spectrum of medical AI solutions across neurology, cardiology, thoracic care, and oncology.

In terms of novel AI applications, UII will unveil the uAI SAT, a smart annotation tool powered by the large medical image model, as well as the next generation of uAI Pioneer Portal, which is equipped with a goggle-less 3D monitor controlled by hand gestures. The audience will experience advancements in 3D surgical planning for thoracic, hepatobiliary, and urological surgeries. Additionally, with a wide array of clinical solutions, UII will also present its support throughout the entire clinical workflow from imaging and prevention to diagnosis, treatment, follow-up assessment, and research.

Aiming at propelling radiology into a new era of transformation, UII has deployed its innovative products in over 3,000 medical institutions worldwide and formed research and product collaborations in Europe, remaining steadfast in further expanding development and partnerships across the globe, thus universally enhancing medical AI accessibility.

(Notes: Products and features mentioned herein may not be commercially available in all countries. Their future availability cannot be guaranteed.)

Attendees of the ECR are welcome to explore the forefront of radiology at booth 401 - Expo X4, where United Imaging persists in connecting innovation with patient well-being through cutting-edge technologies.