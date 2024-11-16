UNIVERSAL MUSIC LATINO ACHIEVES HISTORIC BACK-TO-BACK LATIN GRAMMY BEST NEW ARTIST WINS CONFIRMING TO BE THE HOME OF ARTIST DEVELOPMENT

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ARTHOUSE/ABBEY ROAD INSTITUTE, SINCE THE PROGRAM'S START IN 2022, ACHIEVES THESE CONSECUTIVE WINS

THIS UNIQUE ALLIANCE IS REDEFINING ARTIST DEVELOPMENT BY COMBINING EDUCATION, MENTORSHIP, AND PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT TO ACHIEVE MUSICAL EXCELLENCE

IN 2023 SINGER-SONGWRITER JOAQUINA STARTED THIS QUEST AND IN 2024 ELA TAUBERT CONTINUES THE JOURNEY ACHIEVING THIS UNPARALLELED CONSECUTIVE WIN

"To witness the growth of these new female artists, to experience how they have worked these years on their artistic development being exceptional students and to see that the music that they share is recognized by the Latin Recording Academy is of great fulfillment for our teams at Universal Music and Art House." –

Jesus Lopez, Charmain & CEO Universal Music Latinoamérica and Iberia Península

"Artists have a mission to capture their version of beauty in its purest state, free of all industry expectations and trends. We are protecting and accompanying artists in the process, because it is the only way to create long-lived artists and art that will positively transform the societies of the future. An artist today is more than a brand or a collection of songs. An artist today is a spiritual guide, a refuge, a temple where the answers that sometimes reason cannot find live." – Julio Reyes, Founder of Arthouse Abbey Road Academy Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an unprecedented and extraordinary showcase combining education, artist development and musical excellence, Universal Music Latino and Arthouse achieves back-to-back wins in the prestigious Best New Artist category at the Latin GRAMMY Award for two consecutive years. Following the victory of Venezuelan singer-songwriter Joaquina, who made headlines as the youngest-ever recipient of this award in 2023, and now Colombian pop sensation Ela Taubert, marking a significant milestone for both Universal Music Latino and Arthouse.

Joaquina (Left, 2023 BNA winner); Ela Taubert (2024 BNA winner)

The partnership between Universal Music Latino and Arthouse is a beacon of innovation and collaboration, merging education, musical excellence, development, and talent to create a global platform for emerging artist. This collaboration is rooted in a shared vision of empowering artists through comprehensive support systems, including mentorship programs, professional development, and resources tailored to enhance their artistic growth. By emphasizing the importance of education in the creative process, the partnership is paving the way for a new generation of Latin music stars globally.

Besides, Joaquina and Ela Taubert other notable artist include: Paola Guanche, Latin GRAMMY Nominee 2023, Maura Nava, Latin GRAMMY Nominee 2024, Riza, Jules, Fabian, and Ana Sofia.

As the Latin music landscape continues to change, Universal Music Latino and Arthouse remain at the forefront, championing new talent and redefining the industry standards. The back-to-back successes in the Best New Artist category underscore the dedication to innovation, education, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audio-visual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information on Universal Music Group visit www.universalmusic.com

SOURCE Universal Music Latin Entertainment