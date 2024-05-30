U.S. Postal Service Releases Dog Bite National Rankings

"Letter carriers are exposed to potential hazards every day, none more prevalent than a canine encounter. All it takes is one interaction for a letter carrier to possibly suffer an injury," said Leeann Theriault, USPS Manager, Employee Safety and Health Awareness. "The U.S. Postal Service consistently encourages responsible pet ownership. The national dog bite campaign is an effort to promote dog bite awareness to keep our customers, their dogs, and letter carriers safe while delivering the mail."

Dog Owners Can Help With Safe Mail Delivery

Letter carriers know all dogs can bite, even those perceived as nonaggressive. Dogs are generally protective of their turf and dog owners have an important responsibility to control them to ensure safe mail delivery.

Most people know the approximate time their letter carrier arrives every day. Securing your dog before the carrier approaches your property will minimize any potentially dangerous interactions.

When a letter carrier comes to your home, keep dogs:

Inside the house or behind a fence;

Away from the door or in another room; or

On a leash.

Pet owners also should remind children not to take mail directly from a letter carrier as the dog may view the carrier as a threat to the child.

Stay Informed, See the Mail Before It Arrives

By using Informed Delivery, a free USPS service, customers can digitally preview incoming mail and packages from a computer, tablet or mobile device. More than 52 million customers have enrolled since the service was launched in 2017. Sign up is at informeddelivery.usps.com. This service can help dog owners anticipate when their carrier will arrive.

Consequences of a Dog Attack

According to the most recent information available from the Insurance Information Institute, the average cost per insurance claim for a dog bite is $64,555. When a postal employee suffers an injury, the owner could be responsible for medical bills, lost wages, uniform replacement costs, and pain and suffering for the employee.

Staying Focused on Delivering

Letter carriers are trained to observe an area where they know dogs may be present. They are taught to be alert for potentially dangerous conditions and to respect a dog's territory.

Letter carriers are trained to:

Make a non-threatening noise or rattle a fence to alert a dog if entering a yard;

Never startle a dog;

Keep their eyes on any dog;

Never assume a dog will not bite;

Never attempt to pet or feed a dog; and

Place their foot against an outward swinging door to prevent a dog from escaping.

If a dog attacks, carriers are also trained to stand their ground and protect their body by placing something between them and the dog — such as a mail satchel — and to use dog repellent, if necessary.

"Even though a customer's dog is friendly to most people, it can always have a bad day," said letter carrier Tara Snyder. "I know, from experience, even when a dog is in the house, customers need to make sure their door is secure so their dog can't push it open and bite the letter carrier."

Letter carriers have tools to alert them to dogs on their routes. A dog alert feature on carriers' handheld scanners can remind them of a possible dog hazard, and dog warning cards must be used during mail sorting to alert carriers to addresses where a dog may interfere with delivery.

Holding the Mail

When a carrier feels unsafe, mail service can be stopped. Until the carrier feels safe enough to restart delivery, the mail will have to be picked up at the dog owner's local Post Office. If a carrier feels a house or neighborhood is unsafe to deliver the mail and there is no way to inform residents their mail service has been suspended, the residents would have to contact the supervisor at their local Post Office for more information. The residents would also have to pick up their mail at the Post Office until it is safe to resume delivery. If a dangerous dog issue is not resolved, owners can be required to rent a Post Office box to receive mail.

2023 Dog Attack Rankings by City

The top 20 ranking consists of 30 cities, as some cities reported the same number of attacks. For 2023 dog attack data in your specific city or town, contact your local USPS public relations representative.

Calendar Year 2023 City State 2023 Rank LOS ANGELES CA 65 1 HOUSTON TX 56 2 CHICAGO IL 48 3 ST. LOUIS MO 46 4 CLEVELAND OH 44 5 SAN DIEGO CA 41 6 DALLAS TX 39 7 CINCINNATI OH 38 8 PHILADELPHIA PA 34 9 COLUMBUS OH 33 10 KANSAS CITY MO 32 11 INDIANAPOLIS IN 30 12 MEMPHIS TN 29 13 LOUISVILLE KY 28 14 MINNEAPOLIS MN 27 15 ALBUQUERQUE NM 26 16 SAN ANTONIO TX 26 16 SACRAMENTO CA 26 16 MILWAUKEE WI 23 17 DAYTON OH 23 17 FORT WORTH TX 23 17 MIAMI FL 21 18 DENVER CO 21 18 OMAHA NE 21 18 BUFFALO NY 20 19 SAN FRANCISCO CA 20 19 LONG BEACH CA 19 20 TULSA OK 19 20 PORTLAND OR 19 20 DETROIT MI 19 20

Top 10 Dog Bite States:

State 2023 2022 CA 727 675 TX 411 404 OH 359 311 PA 334 313 IL 316 245 NY 296 321 FL 193 220 NC 185 146 MI 183 206 MO 180 166

Please Note: The United States Postal Service is an independent federal establishment, mandated to be self-financing and to serve every American community through the affordable, reliable and secure delivery of mail and packages to 167 million addresses six and often seven days a week.

The Postal Service generally receives no tax dollars for operating expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its operations.

