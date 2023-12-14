Vantage Foundation's Wishing Well Initiative Brings Joy To Rumah Hope Children's Home In Malaysia

Vantage Foundation

14 Dec, 2023

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Vantage Foundation is lighting up the lives of underprivileged youth at Rumah Hope Children's Home in Malaysia with a heartwarming initiative designed to foster sensitivity and inclusivity during festive holidays. The "Wishing Well" campaign, spearheaded by Vantage Foundation, aims to ensure that everyone at Rumah Hope experiences the joy of the holiday season through the fulfilment of their Christmas wishes.

The residents of Rumah Hope Children's Home get their Christmas wishes fulfilled by the Wishing Well initiative led by Vantage Foundation
In a world filled with holiday cheer and gift-giving, it is essential to remember that not everyone has the privilege of receiving presents from their families. Vantage Foundation recognizes this disparity and believes in the power of community, compassion, and togetherness to make a difference in the lives of those less fortunate.

Vantage Foundation is a non-profit organization registered in Singapore and their primary mission is to raise awareness of invisible disadvantages. These often unseen challenges including depression, anxiety and loneliness threaten social mobility.

"The Wishing Well initiative not only brings smiles to the faces of the children at Rumah Hope but also nurtures kindness within communities," said Steven Xie, Executive Director of Vantage Foundation. "We hope this will inspire others to make holidays more inclusive for all."

Rumah Hope Children's Home is a sanctuary for abused, neglected and under-privileged children which started in 1994. The home is registered with the Selangor Welfare Council in Malaysia.

"Ironically Christmas can be a period of social anxiety for the children in our home who are separated from their families," said Amy D'Cruz, Principal of Rumah Hope Children's Home. "They will be delighted to receive gifts they personally wished for. These presents donated by caring volunteers will help them develop a stronger self-esteem."

About Vantage Foundation

The Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization dedicated to raising awareness about invisible disadvantages. For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation.

