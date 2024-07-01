PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets has launched its exciting new campaign, Trading Championship 2024 . This trading competition is open to traders from selected countries, offering them a chance to showcase their skills and win substantial cash prizes.

Vantage Markets Kicks Off "Trading Championship 2024" with a Grand Prize of USD $100,000 for the Top Trader

The Trading Championship 2024 is designed to create an engaging and competitive atmosphere for both new and existing Vantage clients with residence registered from selected countries/regions only. To participate, eligible clients must register via the Vantage Client Portal or Vantage App and fund their accounts with a minimum of USD$500 fresh funds. Their performance will be tracked only after they have registered and deposited USD$500, ensuring a fair and competitive environment for all traders.

The registration period opened earlier on 17 June 2024 and will close on 25 August 2024. The competition will run from today to 31 August 2024.

Participants are divided into two tiers based on their net deposit amounts: the Silver tier for deposits less than USD$5,000 and the Gold tier for deposits of USD$5,000 or more. A total of 200 winners will be selected - 100 winners from each tier - based on the highest percentage increase in their account equity at the end of the contest.

The top performer in the Gold tier will win USD$100,000, while the top trader in the Silver tier will win USD$50,000, with additional prizes for runners-up and high achievers in both tiers.

"We are thrilled to launch our Trading Championship 2024, which combines the exhilaration of competition with the strategic prowess of trading. This championship not only highlights the talents of our traders but also embodies the spirit of sportsmanship and strategy," said Marc Despallieres, Chief Strategy & Trading Officer, Vantage.

"While we are eager to see our clients' strategies in action and reward their successes, this competition is not intended to influence any individual's risk preferences or encourage trading that is inconsistent with their own strategies. Clients should ensure that they operate their trading accounts in line with their comfort level."

Winners will be publicly announced on the Vantage promotion page in the client portal, and on the Vantage App. Cash prizes will be credited to the winning accounts within 15 business days of the subsequent month.

For more information and to register for the Trading Championship 2024, please visit https://www.vantagemarkets.com/en/promotions/trading-championship-2024/

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 13 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app , and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2450724/Image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1745281/Vantage_Logo.jpg