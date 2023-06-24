VAPORESSO Displays Strong Innovation Power at World Vape Show in Dubai

DUBAI, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The World Vape Show in Dubai has come to a triumphant close. VAPORESSO, a leading brand in the vaping industry, has showcased its strong brand innovation and prowess at the show, demonstrating the brand's core values of INNOVATION, RELIABILITY, and STYLE.

At the event, VAPORESSO unveiled the newest VAPORESSO INNO SPOT ingenious program gift box, which featured unique CMF designs that were co-created with influencers, artists, and consumers. The brand's focus on innovation was evident in the positive response from guests who praised the creative design.

The VAPORESSO INNO SPOT ingenious program is a key innovation initiative for VAPORESSO, aiming to build a global creative platform that integrates the ideas of the world's design elites to empower VAPORESSO's innovative products. The brand has always embraced innovation, striving to achieve a boundary-less concept. The program has achieved initial success, with the FUN WITH INNOVATION NOW creative competition gaining extensive exposure on multiple platforms and attracting many creative individuals to participate. The first round of winners has been announced on June 15th.

During the show, VAPORESSO showcased two new products that provide users with a completely new vaping experience. The VAPORESSO COSS is a disruptive product in the industry that features automatic liquid injection and charging functions, addressing industry pain points and providing a design that is more in line with user habits. The VAPORESSO ECO promotes the values of eco-friendliness, economy, and harm reduction, reaffirming VAPORESSO's vision of using brand innovation for social benefit.

In addition, VAPORESSO won multiple accolades during the show, including VAPOUROUND's Best Branding and Marketing. Meanwhile, its LUXE XR MAX was named the Best MOD and the XROS 3 the Best Pod.

Emphasizing the brand's slogan, "Move Beyond Ordinary," and three core values, Jimmy Hu, Vice President of VAPORESSO said, "VAPORESSO is committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the vaping industry. By constantly innovating and collaborating with creative minds, we aim to provide our users with not only reliable and stylish products but also a truly extraordinary vaping experience."

About VAPORESSO

VAPORESSO was created in 2015 and is dedicated to establishing a smoke-free world while raising the quality of life for its users. Based on its continuous innovation, strict quality control, and substantial commitment, VAPORESSO creates products that can fit all levels and styles of vapers.

