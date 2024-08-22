Veeva Vault LIMS Gains Momentum as Companies Unify Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Life sciences organizations now manage all quality control data and processes in one solution for greater efficiency and speed

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced increasing momentum for Veeva Vault LIMS, a modern cloud solution that simplifies end-to-end quality control (QC) business processes. Vault LIMS is unified with Veeva Vault Quality, enabling customers to share data and content across quality applications for more informed batch release decisions.

"Adopting Veeva Vault LIMS to replace a paper-based documentation practice will streamline method execution and minimize documentation errors so we can deliver more value to clients," said Andrew Laughhunn, senior director of QC analytical testing at Forge Biologics. "The time and effort we can refocus on other priorities is exciting, along with the cost savings we will accrue. Using a modern LIMS, we can focus on testing, the results, and the science."

With Vault LIMS, customers are bringing together quality assurance (QA) and QC to improve efficiency, compliance, and right first time execution. By establishing a seamless quality workflow, companies optimize QC to drive test reliability and accuracy while reducing cycle times.

"Veeva Vault LIMS can significantly streamline lab operations by consolidating the numerous systems, paper processes, and spreadsheets currently used to manage QC into one application," said Jason Boyd, senior director, Veeva Vault LIMS. "We've worked closely with our early adopters to deliver a seamless user experience that simplifies QC processes, bringing greater productivity and speed to the manufacturing lab and virtual organizations leveraging partners."

For established organizations and fast-growing biotechs, Vault LIMS delivers a complete QC management and test execution solution that can be deployed quickly. This reduces the reliance on IT teams and lowers the total cost of ownership, making the adoption of an advanced LIMS easier for the business.

"Market dynamics and pricing pressures are compelling life sciences organizations to enhance operational efficiencies. Manufacturing QC organizations can play a crucial role in driving improvements by optimizing batch release testing," said Daniel R. Matlis, president of Axendia, Inc., a leading life sciences analyst and strategic advisory firm. "Veeva's LIMS application offers a dynamic, cloud-first solution that can be utilized by established biopharma organizations aiming to build capacity, as well as emerging companies looking to scale."

