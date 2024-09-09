Venture Global Increases Public School Teacher and Staff Pay in Cameron Parish

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Venture Global has announced the company will be donating $6 Million over the next three years to directly support public school teachers and staff in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. Home to Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass LNG export facility and its future CP2 LNG export facility, Cameron Parish will see this donation increase the annual compensation of 270 public school teachers and staff by approximately 15%.

"Venture Global is proud to be part of Cameron Parish and give back to a community that has welcomed us into their home. We are thrilled to be able to show our gratitude and help support further growth and opportunity in Cameron Parish by supporting its public school system. Our donation will provide each teacher and school system employee in the Parish with a well-deserved and sizable pay increase, and further energize an already high-performing education system to benefit the next generation of Cameron Parish," said Mike Sabel, CEO of Venture Global.

This significant donation will enhance Cameron Parish's already competitive school system, which is consistently top-ranked in Louisiana. It will strengthen the Parish's ability to hire and retain the schoolteachers and staff who are so important to delivering the high-quality education that Cameron Parish families deserve and have come to expect.

"Since Day One, our Administration has fought to better our education system and bring people back to Louisiana. This investment is a testament to just that. Now, with U.S. LNG development and partners like Venture Global heavily investing in these frontline communities, Southwest Louisiana's economy is growing and thriving," said Governor of Louisiana Jeff Landry. "I'd like to thank Venture Global for this significant commitment to Louisiana's educational system. Education is the backbone of our country and this investment is a game-changer for Cameron Parish and our entire state."

"We are extremely excited about Venture Global's generous donation to help supplement pay for Cameron Parish School teachers and staff. Their donation not only shows their continued support for our parish, but specifically their commitment to our school system. Our teachers and staff do a phenomenal job of providing the best educational opportunity possible for the students of Cameron Parish. Results show that our district has ranked among the best over the last 10 years. It is truly remarkable what our students and staff have been able to accomplish given all the obstacles, hurdles, and hard ships they have endured. This donation puts us closer to our ultimate goal of having Cameron Parish teacher pay aligned with the national average," said Charley Lemons, Cameron Parish Schools Superintendent.

Venture Global's new investment in Cameron Parish schoolteachers and staff builds on the company's substantial commitments to workforce training and apprenticeship programs across Louisiana. Venture Global's Will to Skill program provides skilled labor and technical training free-of-charge to frontline community members to equip them with the skillset to launch successful trade careers across Louisiana. By the end of this year, Will to Skill is on track to have graduated well over 300 students since the inception of the program in 2020 - and its positive impacts have been truly life changing for many of its students and their families.

Additionally, in Cameron Parish, Venture Global launched and has successfully completed an inaugural apprenticeship program for operations and maintenance roles. All apprentices were recruited from SOWELA Technical Community College and have now secured full time employment. Venture Global plans to grow this program in the future, with larger recruitment classes and further opportunities around the Southwest Louisiana area.

