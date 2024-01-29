Volvo launches new trucks worldwide - future proofing its product portfolio

"This is a bold move– we are launching new best-in-class trucks that will set a benchmark for energy efficiency and reduction of CO 2 emissions across the entire product range," says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks. "They have been designed to accelerate the journey towards our ambitious 2040 net-zero emission target, but they also offer higher levels of safety, productivity and uptime for our customers."

A new global product portfolio – cutting fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions

The North American market gets an all-new energy-efficient platform, cutting fuel consumption by up to 10 percent* while also enhancing the safety level significantly. The new platform will be the base for a range of new models in the coming years, utilizing the company's broad palette of electric- and renewable fuel technologies, as well as efficient combustion engines. First out is the all-new Volvo VNL model, replacing Volvo's best-selling truck on the North American market for long haul transport.

In Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa, Volvo is launching the new Volvo FH Aero – optimized for energy-efficient heavy-duty transports. The new aerodynamic Volvo FH, which lowers energy consumption and CO 2 emissions by up to five percent*, comes with a choice of propulsions systems including electric, biogas and diesel.

"The wide range of trucks we are launching will enable our customers around the world to reduce their CO 2 footprints, no matter where they are on their sustainability journey. The supply of green energy varies from market to market, and therefore as a global truck manufacturer, we need to offer our customers a range of decarbonization solutions," says Roger Alm.

*Actual fuel economy may vary depending on many factors i.e. driving speed, vehicle load, topography, and weather conditions.

For further information, please contact:

Stefan Elfström

Media Relations Director, Volvo Trucks

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +46 708 25 30 72

Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,300 service points in about 130 countries. In 2022 approximately 145,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nh9fY9PbGGU

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327083/Volvo_FH_Aero.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327084/Volvo_Trucks_range.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327085/Volvo_VNL.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327086/Roger_Alm.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2327082/Volvo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Volvo Trucks

× Modal title

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox Enter Your Email Select Country Select Country Submit Thank you for subscribing!



Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our By signing up you agree to receive content from us.Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.



Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.



Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice . Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.