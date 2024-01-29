Volvo launches new trucks worldwide - future proofing its product portfolio

Volvo Trucks has unveiled an all-new heavy-duty truck platform for the North American market in parallel to a new heavy-duty truck range for Europe, Australia and markets in Asia and Africa.New energy efficient models – including trucks running on electricity and renewable fuels – will reduce CO2 emissions and take the company closer to the target of having a net-zero emission product range by year 2040.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This means a significant overhaul and expansion of Volvo Trucks heavy-duty offering globally and a vital step to reduce the carbon footprint from the product portfolio.
"This is a bold move– we are launching new best-in-class trucks that will set a benchmark for energy efficiency and reduction of CO2 emissions across the entire product range," says Roger Alm, President Volvo Trucks. "They have been designed to accelerate the journey towards our ambitious 2040 net-zero emission target, but they also offer higher levels of safety, productivity and uptime for our customers."
A new global product portfolio – cutting fuel consumption and CO2 emissions
The North American market gets an all-new energy-efficient platform, cutting fuel consumption by up to 10 percent* while also enhancing the safety level significantly. The new platform will be the base for a range of new models in the coming years, utilizing the company's broad palette of electric- and renewable fuel technologies, as well as efficient combustion engines. First out is the all-new Volvo VNL model, replacing Volvo's best-selling truck on the North American market for long haul transport.
In Europe, Australia, Asia and Africa, Volvo is launching the new Volvo FH Aero – optimized for energy-efficient heavy-duty transports. The new aerodynamic Volvo FH, which lowers energy consumption and CO2 emissions by up to five percent*, comes with a choice of propulsions systems including electric, biogas and diesel.
"The wide range of trucks we are launching will enable our customers around the world to reduce their CO2 footprints, no matter where they are on their sustainability journey. The supply of green energy varies from market to market, and therefore as a global truck manufacturer, we need to offer our customers a range of decarbonization solutions," says Roger Alm.
*Actual fuel economy may vary depending on many factors i.e. driving speed, vehicle load, topography, and weather conditions.
For further information, please contact: Stefan Elfström Media Relations Director, Volvo Trucks Email: [email protected] Tel: +46 708 25 30 72
Volvo Trucks supplies complete transport solutions for professional customers with its full range of medium- and heavy-duty trucks. Customer support is provided via a global network of dealers with 2,300 service points in about 130 countries. In 2022 approximately 145,000 Volvo trucks were delivered worldwide. Volvo Trucks is part of the Volvo Group.
Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox
Thank you for subscribing!
By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive.Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen.En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu.Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.
Share this article