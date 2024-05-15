V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. Introduces Authentic Chicken Chorizo, Expanding Its Line of Traditional Mexican Favorites

Since its founding in 1964, V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. has been dedicated to bringing the flavors of Mexico to tables across the United States. The introduction of chicken chorizo is a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and its mission to provide high-quality, authentic Mexican products to both the retail and foodservice industries.

"Our commitment to innovation is reflected in every bite of our new chicken chorizo. It's a product I'm excited to introduce to the world," said Gilberto Villaseñor, Chief Visionary Officer of V&V Supremo®. "We strive to offer our customers a wide range of options that cater to their diverse tastes and preferences, and our chicken chorizo is a perfect example of that."

The new chicken chorizo joins V&V Supremo's existing line of chorizo products, which includes the original pork chorizo and beef chorizo. With its authentic taste and versatility, the chicken chorizo is sure to become a favorite among consumers looking for a leaner alternative to pork and beef without sacrificing flavor or texture.

As the nation's oldest family-run Mexican American cheese manufacturer and marketer, V&V Supremo Foods, Inc. remains committed to its roots while embracing innovation and growth. The launch of chicken chorizo marks another milestone in the company's history and solidifies its position as a leader in the Mexican food industry.

About V&V Supremo Foods, Inc.

V&V Supremo® is an award-winning producer of authentic Mexican cheeses, cremas and chorizo and maker of Chihuahua® brand quesadilla cheese. The company was founded in 1964 by Mexico natives Gilberto Villaseñor, Sr. and Ignacio Villaseñor. It is now the nation's oldest family-owned and run Hispanic cheese company. V&V Supremo® serves both the retail and food service industries.

