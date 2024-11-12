VVDN and SecureThings.ai Collaborate to Enhance Cybersecurity for Industry Solutions

GURUGRAM, India, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- VVDN Technologies, a global provider of software, electronics engineering, and product manufacturing services and solutions, today announced it has signed an MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) for Cybersecurity collaboration with SecureThings.ai Pvt Ltd, a leader in Vehicle Cybersecurity Solutions. This collaboration represents a major step forward in delivering robust cybersecurity assurance for Automotive, Networking & Wi-Fi, IoT, and Cloud solutions globally, with a special focus on the connected vehicle ecosystem.

The engagement enables the integration of SecureThings.ai's advanced cybersecurity solutions into automotive products and solutions designed and manufactured by VVDN for its customers, which include Vehicle Connectivity, in-vehicle Infotainment and Instrument Clusters, ADAS solutions, Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) solutions, Network & Wi-Fi Devices, IoT, and Cloud Services & Solutions. The collaboration aims to ensure that VVDN meets global regulatory requirements, including the adoption of ISO 21434 standards for cybersecurity in the automotive industry.

Key initiatives under this collaboration include:

'Intrusion Detection and Protection Solutions' - To monitor, detect, and prevent cyber-attacks in real time

- To monitor, detect, and prevent cyber-attacks in real time 'Threat Intelligence Services' - For continuous monitoring, vulnerability detection, and correlation with products/solutions developed by VVDN for its customers

Services' - For continuous monitoring, vulnerability detection, and correlation with products/solutions developed by VVDN for its customers Setting up of a 'Security Research Lab' – To focus on developing customized security concepts to address the cybersecurity requirements of VVDN's customers

Lab' – To focus on developing customized security concepts to address the cybersecurity requirements of VVDN's customers 'Red Team as a Service' – To be deployed to conduct independent cybersecurity assessments across multiple customer deployments, ensuring comprehensive protection

Both companies are exploring possibilities for extending the collaboration into other allied domains, further expanding the scope of their collaboration. This long-term engagement highlights their shared vision of driving innovation and excellence in cybersecurity for the automotive and IoT sectors.

Vivek Bansal - Co-founder and President of VVDN Technologies: "Cybersecurity is a prime focus for VVDN. This collaboration with SecureThings.ai underscores our commitment to delivering secure and reliable automotive solutions globally. By integrating SecureThings.ai's cutting-edge Cybersecurity expertise, we aim to set new benchmarks in safeguarding connected vehicles and IoT ecosystems. With the landscape of automotive connectivity rapidly evolving and stringent cybersecurity regulations like R 155/156 and AIS 189/190 in India coming into play, it's crucial to fortify every device on the vehicle with robust cyber assurance. SecureThings will bring invaluable cybersecurity expertise, independent insights, and unbiased security concepts to our solutions. This collaboration marks the beginning of a proactive approach in this direction."

SecureThings.AI is a leader in vehicle cybersecurity, offering a robust suite of multi-layered AI/ML-powered Real-time Protection and Threat Intelligence solutions that protect vehicles throughout their lifecycle. Vishal Bajpai, Co-Founder and CEO of SecureThings.ai highlighted the significance of this collaboration: "Our mission is to revolutionize automotive cybersecurity by leveraging deep security research and cutting-edge technologies. We empower OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers to combat cyber threats and effectively adhere to evolving regulatory standards. Collaborating with VVDN, known for its extensive product engineering prowess and esteemed OEM partnerships, not only strengthens our market position but also enhances VVDN's capabilities as a leading secure devices provider."

About VVDN:

Founded in 2007, VVDN is a technology innovation company focusing primarily on Software Services, Product Engineering and Manufacturing Services. VVDN's India HQ is located at Gurgaon, India, and its North America HQ is located in Fremont, CA, USA. VVDN has a presence across the world with offices in US, Canada, Europe, Vietnam, South Korea, and Japan. With 11 advanced R&D Centres, VVDN is fully equipped to design, develop & test the complete hardware, mechanical & software required for a complete product or solution. VVDN's 7 Manufacturing facilities are located at Manesar, Gurgaon, and Pollachi, Tamil Nadu, India, which includes in-house best-in-class SMT Factory, Mold & Tooling Factory, Injection Molding, Die Casting, Powder Coating, Sheet Metal, Product Assembly Factory, and Product Certifications labs. Company offers a comprehensive suite of services from Hardware to Mechanical, Embedded Software to Cloud & Apps, Testing & Validation to Automation as well as Mass Manufacturing to its global customers.

About SecureThings.ai Pvt Ltd:

SecureThings.AI leads the charge in automotive cybersecurity innovation, equipping industry players with advanced solutions and insights to navigate regulatory complexities and emerging threats. Their flagship AI/ML solutions, like xSecureSquadron, are pivotal in securing mobility solutions for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers worldwide.

