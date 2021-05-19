WCIFIT: Gathering Wisdom and Deliberating the Future in Chongqing

Conference highlights

The opening ceremony of WCIFIT will be held on May 21, the 2021 CCI-New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor International Cooperation Forum and the Asian-Enterprise of Tomorrow Conference will take place on the same day.

As an important event of WCIFIT, the 2021 Asia Enterprise of Tomorrow will bring together Asian wisdom by inviting guests to participate in the seminar and share their international perspectives. Guests include politicians from Asian countries, leaders of Fortune 500 companies, famous entrepreneurs, and about 200 guests in the field of academy and media.

Lee Nak-yon, the former Prime Minister of South Korea, Wang Shi, the Founder and Chairman of China Vanke Co., Ltd, and Li Lei, the Vice-President of the Saudi Basic Industry Corporation, will deliver keynote remarks in the meeting.

Besides, other guests from professional fields will share their opinions on the development of Asian enterprises related to five themes include challenges and opportunities of Asian development and Chongqing's potential as an international logistic hub, etc.

Themed exhibitions

The exhibition will have eight halls with an area of 110,000 square meters. Columbia, Indonesia, and Vietnam have been invited to serve as guest countries.

The International Pavilion will have two exhibition areas for international cooperation and Fortune 500 multinational companies. The International Cooperation Exhibition will follow the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor in western China and Belt and Road concepts and modeled on a four-directional layout that symbolizes the integration and convergence of multi-modal transportation.

The Famous Enterprise Pavilion will bring together a large number of state-owned and private enterprises to display their new technologies, products, and applications.

Eye-catching names include Suez Group, Hyundai, Ford Motor, COFCO, China Merchants Group, and many other top domestic and foreign enterprises.

A significant platform

WCIFIT has already become a crucial window for China to demonstrate itself to the outside world, an essential platform leading the development and opening-up of inland cities, and a vital carrier to stimulate a new round of high-level opening-up of western China.

For more information: https://www.ichongqing.info/special/the-3rd-western-china-international-fair-for-investment-and-trade/

SOURCE iChongqing

Related Links

www.ichongqing.info

