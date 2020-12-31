Wheels Up Accelerates Digital Marketplace Growth with Appointment of Former Amazon Executive and Airbnb President

"Greg has tremendous experience building consumer marketplaces. His amazing track record, including building and scaling the Amazon Prime paid subscription program, and overseeing the growth of Airbnb's leading global accommodation marketplace, make him the perfect person to accelerate the growth of our innovative digital marketplace for our customers," said Kenny Dichter. "We are thrilled to have his expertise and shared vision as we further democratize and disrupt the private aviation industry with our marketplace."

"Wheels Up has been a leading pioneer in private aviation since 2013 and I'm excited to have this opportunity to help contribute to the ongoing evolution of their robust digital marketplace," said Greg Greeley. "With its unique positioning and unparalleled fleet of owned, managed, and partner aircraft on their platform, Wheels Up removes several traditional barriers to private aviation, which will allow many more customers to experience the convenience, safety, and enjoyment that only Wheels Up can provide. It's also a thrill for me to revisit my aviation roots."

Greeley spent nearly 19 years at Amazon, where he served in a variety of leadership positions across Amazon's consumer, product, marketing, technology, and finance functions. This included over four years leading Amazon's Global Prime program which during his tenure grew to over 100 million paid members. Most recently, Greeley served as President at Airbnb, where he helped build and grow their global marketplace platform to over seven million hosted listings.

Prior to his time at Amazon and Sun Microsystems, Greeley worked for over a decade in the aviation sector including at United Airlines, in fleet planning, operations research, and inflight entertainment, and at Boeing and McDonnell Douglas across a range of engineering and airline support functions. Greeley received a BS in Engineering from the University of Washington, an MS in Systems Management from the University of Southern California Viterbi School of Engineering, and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley, Haas School of Business.

About Wheels Up:

Wheels Up, the leading brand in private aviation and the only company in the industry to offer a total private aviation solution, was founded and is led by renowned entrepreneur Kenny Dichter. Wheels Up delivers world-class safety, service, and flexibility through on-demand flights, membership programs, corporate solutions, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up Customers and Members have access to over 1,500 safety-vetted and verified aircraft.

Through the Wheels Up App anyone can search, book and fly. Wheels Up Connect, Core, and Business memberships provide enhancements such as flight sharing, empty-leg Hot Flights, Shuttle Flights, Shared Flights, signature Wheels Down events, and exclusive member benefits from preeminent lifestyle brands. The Company's ongoing Wheels Up Cares program aligns with philanthropic organizations and initiatives that affect and matter to the Company and its customers, members, stakeholders, families, and friends. The Wheels Up Cares fleet is comprised of five custom painted Beechcraft King Air 350i aircraft; each plane serves as a flying symbol for a specific cause.

