World's First Cylindrical Battery Lighthouse Factory: EVE Energy Sets a New Benchmark in Smart Manufacturing

JINGMEN, China, Jan. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A flagship facility of EVE Energy (300014.SZ) has been inducted into the Global Lighthouse Network by the World Economic Forum and McKinsey & Company, making it as the world's first lighthouse factory in the cylindrical battery sector. This distinguished recognition, symbolizing the pinnacle of global smart and digital manufacturing, underscores EVE Energy's pioneering role in end-to-end smart transformation, powered by the deployment of 40+ digital solutions.

Smart Manufacturing Drives High Production Efficiency

EVE has built a complete digital system across R&D, production, and sales, launching China's first 300ppm high-speed cylindrical batteries production line, capable of producing 300 batteries per minute per line.

Physical simulation and AI integration enable intelligent outcome prediction and process-parameter optimization in seconds, reducing 75% of R&D experiments.

Key production processes achieve 100% automation, and an AIoT-driven predictive equipment health system ensures 24/7 operation, boosting the maximum overall equipment efficiency (OEE) to 95%.

For sales, the APS intelligent scheduling system analyzes global orders in seconds, reducing lead-time response by 50%.

Full-Process AI Quality Control System Ensures Consistent Quality

A full-process intelligent quality control system ensures 97%+ first-pass yield and 70% improvement in cell voltage consistency via real-time data monitoring and cross-process AI optimization during production. AI vision inspection achieves 100% inspection with zero missed judgments in 0.3 seconds per cell. Supported by a full-lifecycle battery data space, quality issues can be traced and improved within seconds.

Green Initiatives Drive Eco-Social Sustainability

From 2022 to 2025, EVE Energy achieved 60%+ and 55%+ reductions in per-unit carbon emissions and product energy consumption. Real-time optimization via an AI-driven energy management model targets high-consuming systems, while the innovative "Battery Passport" system provides each battery with a unique digital identifier, encompassing 200,000+ supply chain nodes to enable precise recycling. Through renewable energy, recycled materials, and energy-saving upgrades, EVE has cut the product's full-lifecycle carbon footprint by 15%.

EVE advances human-machine synergy: AR training and remote expert guidance accelerate skill development for key roles from months to days, empowering operators to oversee advanced algorithms. A 360° air-ground security platform integrates over 1,000 intelligent sensors and UAV inspections, achieving zero production accidents with AI real-time risk warnings.

EVE Energy demonstrates how digital technologies can drive simultaneous advancements in both manufacturing efficiency and green performance. This is poised to inspire industry peers to pursue high-quality and low-carbon pathways, advancing global sustainability efforts.

SOURCE EVE Energy