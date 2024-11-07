Wow Jiangxi | Moses' City Walk in Wuyuan

SHANGRAO, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): Wuyuan, in the city of Shangrao, Jiangxi, known as the most beautiful countryside in China, boasts a history of over 1,000 years. Because of its remote location, Wuyuan has maintained its original features for decades in terms of its natural environment, traditional lifestyles, ancient customs and typical Hui-style architecture.

Hui is short for Huizhou, a historical region in southeastern China, now located in Huangshan City in Anhui Province. Huizhou consisted of six counties and Wuyuan was one of them. Hui-style architecture, one of the major ancient Chinese architectural styles, is typically built with black tiles and white walls along with artistic decorations made of bricks, stones and wood.

In a well-off residential house, you'll find elaborate carvings on the beams, windows, pillars, doors and even walls that embody elegance and magnificence. When spring comes, a sea of blooming rapeseed flowers and boundless terraced fields impart more charm to the ancient town. That's when numerous tourists flock to the place to feel the tranquility and appreciate the beauty of the terraced fields, green hills, and karst caves dotted with winding streams.

In recent years, Wuyuan seizes the opportunity for growth in the local homestay industry and accelerates the advancement of homestay industry in terms of scale, differentiation, standardization, and brand. The homestay economy has injected new vitality into the economic development of Jiangxi and enhanced its influence and popularity.

Let us follow Moses and have a city walk in Wuyuan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4j8uvMYwotU

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2551543/Wow_Jiangxi__Moses__City_Walk_in_Wuyuan.mp4 

News Releases in Similar Topics