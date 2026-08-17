TORONTO and WREXHAM, Wales, Aug. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Wrexham AFC and RBC, a top 10 bank globally based on market capitalization, today announced RBC as the Club's new Back-of-Kit Sponsor, the Official Bank Partner and Official Wealth Management Partner for the 2026/27 season.

Debuting today at Wrexham AFC's opening match against Cardiff City, RBC's shield will be featured on the back of the playing shirt, above the player's name and number, on the Club's men's and women's home, away and third kits.

Wrexham AFC names Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) as Official Bank Partner and Back-of-Kit Sponsor

Ranked among the world's 100 most valuable brands for 20 consecutive years and as Canada's most valuable brand, RBC is a long-standing supporter of global sports and entertainment. With a sponsorship portfolio that spans live music, international film and every level of sport – from grassroots, amateur, to the highest professional ranks – RBC holds a history of turning every partnership into a platform for impact.

The Wrexham AFC partnership deepens RBC's global commitment and expands the bank's investment in communities across Europe. As part of the partnership, RBC will benefit the Wrexham AFC Foundation, which uses the power of football and the Club to positively change the lives of children and young people across Wrexham and North Wales.

Commenting on the announcement RBC President and Chief Executive Officer, Dave McKay, said:

"At RBC, we believe in the importance of strong, thriving communities where we live and work. Wrexham AFC is a testament to that. What started as a bold idea has grown into one of the most remarkable stories in sport – three promotions in three seasons, a community at its heart, and the world watching. We're proud to partner with a club that shares our belief in the power of community, and we're cheering them on as they write their next chapter."

Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds, Wrexham AFC co-chairmen, said:

"We're thrilled to welcome RBC to Wrexham. One of us opened his first bank account with Royal Bank of Canada... We'll let you guess which one. So this one is personal. We look forward to making sure people understand the global reach of RBC as Wrexham continues its march to worldwide football fame."

Wrexham AFC CEO, Michael Williamson, said:

"I am delighted to welcome Royal Bank of Canada to the Wrexham AFC family as the Official Bank and Official Wealth Management Partner of the Club. At Wrexham we place a great deal of emphasis on our mission to make our community proud, so partnering with Royal Bank of Canada who have a client-first approach to their global community makes perfect sense. We are looking forward to working together with RBC and creating new experiences for our fans, both in Wrexham and worldwide, and for their international clients."

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada is a global financial institution with a purpose-driven, principles-led approach to delivering leading performance. Our success comes from the 101,000+ employees who leverage their imaginations and insights to bring our vision, values and strategy to life so we can help our clients thrive and communities prosper. As Canada's biggest bank and one of the largest in the world, based on market capitalization, we have a diversified business model with a focus on innovation and providing exceptional experiences to our more than 19 million clients in Canada, the U.S. and 27 other countries. Learn more at rbc.com.‎

We are proud to support a broad range of community initiatives through donations, community investments and employee volunteer activities. See how at rbc.com/peopleandplanet.

About Wrexham AFC

Wrexham Association Football Club are based in Wrexham, North Wales, and after an historic, record-breaking three consecutive promotions are competing in the EFL Championship, the second tier of the English football league pyramid. Formed in 1864, they are the oldest Club in Wales and the third oldest professional team in the world. Wrexham have won the Welsh Cup a record 23 times and beaten some of the biggest clubs in the game in the English FA Cup and UEFA European Cup Winners Cup. The Cae Ras, home to Wrexham AFC, is the world's oldest international stadium that continues to host international games.

Wrexham AFC are owned by Rob Mac and Ryan Reynolds. The goal of the new owners is to grow the team and establish Wrexham AFC as a Premier League club in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham.

Media Contacts:

Fiona Anderson, RBC, [email protected]

Colin Henrys, Wrexham AFC, [email protected]

Sarah Pressler, Maximum Effort, [email protected]

SOURCE Royal Bank of Canada